5 high school sports stars of the night: Emily Loging, Anna Benisch shine at Rio triangular

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Emily Loging and Anna Benisch, Rio girls volleyball: Loging totaled 10 kills and four aces over two matches and Benisch recorded nine kills, 15 assists and 12 digs at the Rio triangular. The Vikings won the first match 2-0 over Johnson Creek. They dropped the second match 2-0 to Horicon.
Riley Talmage, Sauk Prairie girls swim and dive: Talmage won the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.71) and placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.53) in a 107-63 dual-meet loss to Baraboo.
Josie Kooima, Waupun girls cross country: Kooima won the Columbus Invite (12:49.93) on Monday in a two-mile race. Teammate Elaina Lemmenes placed fourth (13:34.10). They were key in the Warriors' first-place finish at the invite, finishing with 39 points to edge Lodi by five points.
Tucker McGee, Columbus boys cross country: McGee placed first at the Columbus Invite (10:51.22) in the two-mile run on Monday. Teammate Caleb Stadler finished second (11:00.19). The Cardinals placed fifth (128) out of eight teams.
From the box
- James St. Pierre tallied 11 saves for Columbus boys soccer in a 5-0 loss to Lakeside Lutheran.
- Benn Mbah scored a goal for Central Wisconsin Christian boys soccer in a 1-0 win over St. Lawrence.
- Fayth Hasselberg tallied 13 digs for Lodi girls volleyball in a 3-0 loss to Watertown Luther Prep.
- Sayers VanDusen scored a goal for Beaver Dam boys soccer in a 1-0 win over Fort Atkinson.
- Sydney Wright recorded 14 kills for Poynette girls volleyball in a 3-2 win over Columbus.
- Reagan Randall tallied 45 assists for Mauston girls volleyball in a 3-2 win over Wautoma.
Mt. Horeb/Barneveld (7-1) at Portage (4-4)
The Warriors face a win-and-in game to guarantee a spot in the postseason for a second consecutive year. Portage faded in the second quarter en route to a 55-14 loss to Monona Grove last week, in which the Warriors were held to just 90 total yards. The Vikings locked up a share of a second straight Badger Small Conference title for the first time ever last week with a 47-14 romp over Stoughton. Mt. Horeb Barneveld, which is averaging 34 points per game, can win its first outright league championship since 2002 with a win and put the Warriors squarely on the postseason bubble.
Holmen (4-4) at Reedsburg (7-1)
The Beavers' shot at a Mississippi Valley Conference crown is still alive after they cruised past Tomah 41-14 last week. Devin Judd ran for 204 yards and three scores as Reedsburg churned out 327 yards on the ground. To force a share at the top of the league, Reedsburg will need some help and must get past a game Holmen team that's turned its season around. After dropping their first three games, the Vikings have won four of their last five to clinch a playoff spot following a 17-14 win over La Crosse Logan last week. Holmen shut out the Rangers over the final three-plus quarters and tallied 267 yards with both scores on the ground.
New Glarus/Monticello (1-7) at Columbus (8-0)
The Cardinals can polish off a perfect regular season and secure an outright Capitol Conference title with a win over the Glarner Knights this week, but much more than that is at stake. After rushing for 183 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 54-13 win over Lakeside Lutheran, junior Colton Brunell is on the cusp of becoming Columbus' all-time rushing leader. Brunell, who set the single-season rushing record with 2,221 yards last year, needs just 147 yards to break the mark of 3,826 set by Nathan Roberts from 1994-1996. New Glarus/Monticello meanwhile is looking to rebound after a 42-7 loss to Lodi.
Lodi (7-1) at Lake Mills (5-3)
The Blue Devils rebounded from their first loss of the season last week in emphatic fashion steamrolling New Glarus/Monticello 42-7. Lodi scored all of its points before the break and kept its, albeit slim, Capitol Conference title hopes alive. They'll get a big test this week facing a desperate Lake Mills team needing a win to clinch a playoff spot. After edging out a 49-39 win over Beloit Turner, the L-Cats are .500 in league play and boast a potent, well-balanced offensive attack that has averaged 36.8 points per game and combined for over 3,300 yards and 37 touchdowns of total offense.
