5 high school sports stars of the night: Emily Loging, Anna Benisch shine at Rio triangular

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Emily Loging and Anna Benisch, Rio girls volleyball: Loging totaled 10 kills and four aces over two matches and Benisch recorded nine kills, 15 assists and 12 digs at the Rio triangular. The Vikings won the first match 2-0 over Johnson Creek. They dropped the second match 2-0 to Horicon.

Riley Talmage, Sauk Prairie girls swim and dive: Talmage won the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.71) and placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.53) in a 107-63 dual-meet loss to Baraboo.

Josie Kooima, Waupun girls cross country: Kooima won the Columbus Invite (12:49.93) on Monday in a two-mile race. Teammate Elaina Lemmenes placed fourth (13:34.10). They were key in the Warriors' first-place finish at the invite, finishing with 39 points to edge Lodi by five points.

Tucker McGee, Columbus boys cross country: McGee placed first at the Columbus Invite (10:51.22) in the two-mile run on Monday. Teammate Caleb Stadler finished second (11:00.19). The Cardinals placed fifth (128) out of eight teams.

From the box

James St. Pierre tallied 11 saves for Columbus boys soccer in a 5-0 loss to Lakeside Lutheran.

Benn Mbah scored a goal for Central Wisconsin Christian boys soccer in a 1-0 win over St. Lawrence.

Fayth Hasselberg tallied 13 digs for Lodi girls volleyball in a 3-0 loss to Watertown Luther Prep.

Sayers VanDusen scored a goal for Beaver Dam boys soccer in a 1-0 win over Fort Atkinson.

Sydney Wright recorded 14 kills for Poynette girls volleyball in a 3-2 win over Columbus.

Reagan Randall tallied 45 assists for Mauston girls volleyball in a 3-2 win over Wautoma.