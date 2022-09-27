5 high school sports stars of the night: Kaylee Oleson has big meet for Sauk Prairie in swimming

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Kaylee Oleson, Sauk Prairie girls swim and dive: She won the 500-yard freestyle (5:48.45) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.11) in an 87-83 win dual-meet win over McFarland. She also competed on the first-place 200 medley relay (1:59.98) and 400 freestyle relay (4:01.44) teams.
Emily Finnegan, Baraboo girls tennis: She defeated Annah Lund 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in a 7-0 dual-meet win over Mauston. Teammates Eryn Benson and Adrienne Crubel defeated Aubrey McCluskey and Sophie Grzenia 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Jorey Buwalda, Randolph girls volleyball: Buwalda totaled 28 assists, reaching 2,000 for her career, in a 3-0 win over Markesan. She had 15 digs.
Giulia Silva, Waupun girls tennis: Silva defeated Reina Scharl 7-6 (2), 6-1 at No. 1 singles in a 5-2 dual-meet win over Howards Grove. Teammate Ava Koerner defeated Jezel Brunner 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
Madelyn Casey, Reedsburg girls tennis: Casey defeated Aspen Sage 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles in a 4-3 dual-meet win over West Salem. Teammates Yerly Rothwell and Maria Ruiz defeated Rebekah Knudson and Grace Waldhart 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
From the box
- JR Guerrero and Alexis Hernandez each scored a goal for Beaver Dam boys soccer in a 2-1 win over Reedsburg.
- McKenzie Pluim produced eight kills for Columbus girls volleyball in a 3-0 loss to Luther Prep.
- Ryan Sabey had a hat trick for Wisconsin Dells boys soccer in a 7-2 win over Lakeside Lutheran.
Vote for the Week 7 high school football game we should cover
Baraboo (5-1, 4-0) at Reedsburg (5-1, 3-1)
This is the 135th meeting between the Thunderbirds and Beavers, which is the most between two rivals in Wisconsin. The series is all tied up at 64-64-6 and will be the first meeting in the Mississippi Valley Conference where both teams are at the top. Baraboo is coming off a big 35-31 victory over La Crosse Logan, led by quarterback Luke Vittengl’s 64 passing yards and ran for 115 yards and a touchdown. The Beavers on the other hand had their teeth smacked in a 35-0 loss to Onalaska last week, so they’re looking to bounce back and nothing would beat a victory over a bitter rival at home.
Columbus (6-0, 4-0) at Lodi (6-0, 4-0)
The hype is real between these two Capitol Conference foes, meeting for the 20th time since 2004. Lodi has owned the rivalry 15-4, but in past years the Cardinals have made games hard for the Blue Devils. With both teams undefeated expect this to be a battle for the ages, which will likely be for the league title … unofficially.
Racine Lutheran (4-2) at Randolph (4-2)
Both teams had an opening for a nonconference game this week, but both should have a good test this late in the season. The Crusaders are coming off a big 41-14 Midwest Classic victory over Saint Francis while the Rockets fell to Trailways Conference foe Cambria-Friesland 20-16 last week. The Rockets were held scoreless in the second half, so they’re looking to bounce back.
