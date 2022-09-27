5 high school sports stars of the night: Kaylee Oleson has big meet for Sauk Prairie in swimming

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Kaylee Oleson, Sauk Prairie girls swim and dive: She won the 500-yard freestyle (5:48.45) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.11) in an 87-83 win dual-meet win over McFarland. She also competed on the first-place 200 medley relay (1:59.98) and 400 freestyle relay (4:01.44) teams.

Emily Finnegan, Baraboo girls tennis: She defeated Annah Lund 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in a 7-0 dual-meet win over Mauston. Teammates Eryn Benson and Adrienne Crubel defeated Aubrey McCluskey and Sophie Grzenia 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.

Jorey Buwalda, Randolph girls volleyball: Buwalda totaled 28 assists, reaching 2,000 for her career, in a 3-0 win over Markesan. She had 15 digs.

Giulia Silva, Waupun girls tennis: Silva defeated Reina Scharl 7-6 (2), 6-1 at No. 1 singles in a 5-2 dual-meet win over Howards Grove. Teammate Ava Koerner defeated Jezel Brunner 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.

Madelyn Casey, Reedsburg girls tennis: Casey defeated Aspen Sage 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles in a 4-3 dual-meet win over West Salem. Teammates Yerly Rothwell and Maria Ruiz defeated Rebekah Knudson and Grace Waldhart 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

From the box

JR Guerrero and Alexis Hernandez each scored a goal for Beaver Dam boys soccer in a 2-1 win over Reedsburg.

McKenzie Pluim produced eight kills for Columbus girls volleyball in a 3-0 loss to Luther Prep.

Ryan Sabey had a hat trick for Wisconsin Dells boys soccer in a 7-2 win over Lakeside Lutheran.