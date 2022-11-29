5 high school sports stars of the night: Maggie Hartwig leads Sauk past Dodgeville

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Maggie Hartwig, Sauk Prairie girls basketball: Hartwig scored 22 points in a 49-36 win over Dodgeville.
Ross Liegel, Baraboo boys basketball: Liegel scored 18 points to lead the Thunderbirds in a 79-69 loss to DeForest.
Hadley Walters and Capri Lapacek, Poynette girls basketball: Walters scored 19 points and Lapacek had 16 as the Pumas romped past Portage 70-8.
Cullen Rauls, Fall River boys basketball: Rauls scored 31 points as Fall River defeated Madison Abundant Life on Monday.
Jamesen Thieren, Lodi girls basketball: Thieren scored 17 points, but the Blue Devils fell to Waterloo 57-51 on Monday.