PREP SPORTS

5 high school sports stars of the night: Maggie Hartwig leads Sauk past Dodgeville

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Maggie Hartwig, Sauk Prairie girls basketball: Hartwig scored 22 points in a 49-36 win over Dodgeville.

Ross Liegel, Baraboo boys basketball: Liegel scored 18 points to lead the Thunderbirds in a 79-69 loss to DeForest.

Hadley Walters and Capri Lapacek, Poynette girls basketball: Walters scored 19 points and Lapacek had 16 as the Pumas romped past Portage 70-8.

Cullen Rauls, Fall River boys basketball: Rauls scored 31 points as Fall River defeated Madison Abundant Life on Monday.

Jamesen Thieren, Lodi girls basketball: Thieren scored 17 points, but the Blue Devils fell to Waterloo 57-51 on Monday.

