5 high school sports stars of the weekend: Carizma Muth, Jorey Buwalda lead Randolph volleyball

Here’s who shined in the weekend's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Saturday

Carizma Muth, Randolph girls volleyball: Muth totaled 43 kills and six kills over four matches at the Randolph tournament. The Rockets advanced to the championship match, falling to Sauk Prairie 25-22, 22-25, 15-11. Jorey Buwalda produced 86 assists, 27 digs and seven aces in the tournament. The Rockets finished the regular season 33-6.

Mila Westra, Beaver Dam girls cross country: Westra placed 10th (20:50.8) at the Badger East Conference championships. Kylin Reynolds Eastlick finished 16th (21:47.5).

Friday

Colton Brunell, Columbus football: Brunell rushed for 198 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-14 win over New Glarus/Monticello. He broke the school's career rushing record set by Nathan Roberts (3,972 yards) in 1996. The junior entered halftime with 4,040 career yards. The Cardinals improved to 9-0.

Josie Kooima, Waupun girls cross country: Kooima placed seventh (19:52.6) at the East Central Conference championships. Her finish earned her first-team all-conference honors. Teammate Elaina Lemmenes finished 13th (20:50.4). The Warriors placed fifth (130 points) out of seven teams.

Braden Buss, Wisconsin Dells football: Buss threw for 186 yards and four scores in a 43-17 win over Poynette. Teammate John Scott rushed for 189 yards and a touchdown. Raphael Berje led the Chiefs with 84 receiving yards on six catches.

How WIAA playoff fates turned out for WiscNews-area football teams A pair of teams earned No. 1 seeds with potential rematches and playoff rivalries aligning.

From the box

Ben Burgess scored two rushing touchdowns for Baraboo football, including a 56-yard score, in a 35-7 win over Sparta on Friday.

Mason Lane rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown for Lodi football in a 28-10 loss to Lake Mills on Friday.

Ashton Whitehorse ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns for Pardeeville football in a 48-27 loss to Johnson Creek on Friday.

Ben Burgess rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Baraboo football in a 35-7 win over Sparta.