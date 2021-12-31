 Skip to main content
5. Hustisford boys basketball takes flight for first-ever Division 5 state championship
Jake Falkenthal decided to step down as head coach of the Hustisford boys basketball program before the 2020-2021 season began. Assistant coach Otto Hopfinger took over and proceeded to lead the Falcons to an 18-3 record and was runner-up in the Trailways East Conference race behind eventual Div. 4 state champions Oshkosh Lourdes. Not to be outdone, the Falcons plowed through the Div. 5 postseason and won the state title with a 69-35 victory over McDonell Central at the La Crosse Center. Although the game was a blowout, seniors Dylan Kuehl and Alex Eggelston put on a high-flying dunk show, which made it must-watch television. Eggelston’s seven blocks against the Macks also tied a state record that was previously held by Sheboygan Lutheran’s Sam Dekker and McDonnell’s Kyle Cody, who both recorded seven in the 2012 Div. 5 title game. As a team, the Falcons finished with 11 blocks, which broke a Div. 5 state record of 10 that was set by McDonell in 2016 against Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran. The Falcons had 15 during the state tournament, which broke a Div. 5 state record of 13, previously held by Sheboygan Lutheran in 2012. Kuehl and junior Gavin Thimm were both first-team all-conference players while Eggelston was second team, and senior Brody Thimm and junior Blake Peplinski were both honorable mention. After the season, Hopfinger was named Co-Coach of the Year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Racine St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett, who led the Angels to the Div. 3 state title

