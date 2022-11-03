5 things to know about WiscNews-area high school sports this week

With the football playoffs in full swing and state soccer and volleyball tournaments set to get underway, it can be tough to keep up with all of the action.

From game action to off-the-field contributions, learn more about the WiscNews-area athletes and teams we've been keeping an eye on.

1. Finding the right balance

Swimmers, just like any other athletes, aim to be in top form at the end of the season. Reporter Sean Davis took a deep dive into how area programs are tapering down their swimmers' yardage as they focus more on the details of a race and conserve energy to use for their chance at punching their ticket to state during WIAA sectional competition this week.

How area swimmers, coaches successfully walk 'terrifying' taper tightrope The culminating run of practices before sectionals is a lot more complicated than just swimming fewer yards, and the complicated formula doesn't always equal success.

2. Going all out

In game action this week, the WiscNews team covered area teams in the football playoffs and at the state cross country championships.

On the gridiron, reporter Mark McMullen was in Lodi Friday night for the WIAA Division 4 second-round showdown between Lodi and Lake Mills. After falling to the L-Cats in a Capitol Conference game two weeks earlier, the second-seeded Blue Devils ran wild in a 34-13 victory over the third-seeded L-Cats.

How Lodi wore down Lake Mills in Friday's WIAA Division 4 playoff game Brady Puls and Mason Lane combine to run for 264 yards and four touchdowns in the playoff victory.

At the state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids, Davis explored how a Mauston senior cemented himself as the best boys cross country runner in program history after finishing as a runner-up for a second straight year in the Division 2 race at the Ridges Golf Course.

How Eli Boppart cemented himself as Mauston boys cross country's "greatest of all time" The senior ended his career with another finish near the peak of the podium, helping the Golden Eagles set sail for the future in the process.

In a second story from the state championships, Davis looked at why the Pardeeville boys cross country team likely won't have to wait another 19 years for the Bulldogs' next trip to state. Despite finishing 15th out of 16 teams in their first appearance at the WIAA Division 3 state championships since 2003, the experience should help the young Bulldogs squad down the road.

Why the Pardeeville boys team's next state cross country appearance may not take 19 more years The youthful Bulldogs gained valuable experience in their first return to the Ridges Golf Course in nearly two decades.

Davis also covered girls cross country action on Saturday, writing about how Dodgeland used the track and field season to prepare for the cross country campaign. After running to their first runner-up finish in the Division 3 state track and field championships, the Trojans finished fourth Saturday in their first Division 3 state cross country championship appearance since 2018.

How Dodgeland's girls team carried its track success over to the state meet The Trojans made their return to the Ridges Golf Course after a three-year hiatus thanks in part to the group's cohesiveness fostered in the spring.

3. Star-studded performances

We also recognized area athletes who shined in high school sports action on Thursday and Friday.

Starting things off, we recognized a member of the Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team after the Eagles defeated Kewaskum in at Division 2 sectional semifinal match Thursday.

After play on Friday, the lone star of the night came from the Columbus football team after the Cardinals cruised past Baldwin-Woodville 55-24 in a WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game.

4. Leading by example

Taking a deeper dive into Cambria-Friesland football's 11-0 season, McMullen uncovered a key to the Hilltoppers' ongoing success this season. Junior running back Isaac DeYoung has been instrumental this year in getting his teammates to get in the weight room in order to get bigger, faster and stronger. So far it's paying off, with the Hilltoppers taking a perfect record into a battle against second-seeded Shiocton Friday night in a WIAA Division 7 state quarterfinal playoff game.

How a junior's recruitment of his team to the weight room led to Cambria-Friesland's 11-0 season Isaac DeYoung is leading by example as the Hilltoppers look to continue their undefeated season when they host Shiocton in a WIAA Division 7 Level 3 playoff game Friday night.

5. Looking ahead

Football isn't the only action to look forward to with the WIAA state boys soccer tournament in Milwaukee and the boys and girls volleyball state tournaments in Ashwaubenon scheduled for Thursday through Saturday.

From ticket info to Verona's evolving strategy, Oregon's different feel this year and a historic appearance for Wisconsin Dells, Davis shares all the info fans should know ahead of the 41st annual boys soccer tournament.

3 things to know about the WIAA state boys soccer tournament Verona and Oregon are both back looking for more state gold in Divisions 1 and 2, while Wisconsin Dells will make its first appearance in Division 3.

In advance of the 59th boys volleyball state tournament and the 50th girls volleyball state tournament this week at the Resch Center, Masson breaks down everything fans should know whether they're going to the matches or following along at home.

From ticket and scheduling details to a history lesson, division-by-division previews and more, here's what area fans should know.