6 high school sports stars of the weekend: Mauston duo combines for five touchdowns

Here’s who shined in the weekend's high school sports action:

Stars of the weekend

Garron Brandt, Mauston football: Brandt ran for 210 yards and two scores on 23 attempts in a 38-16 win over Montello co-op on Friday night. Teammate Brady Baldwin ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Isaac DeYoung, Cambria-Friesland football: DeYoung ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in a 24-20 win over Pardeeville on Friday night. Teammate Trevor Krueger rushed 20 times for 104 yards.

Hunter Borgan, Poynette football: Borgan totaled 159 rushing yards and three scores on 23 carries in a 21-20 loss to Westfield on Friday. Teammate Carsten Small caught two passes for 51 yards.

Colin Vieth, Fall River/Rio football: Vieth caught five passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-22 loss to Johnson Creek on Friday night. Teammate Conner Richardson ran for 93 yards on nine carries.

Carson Franke, Beaver Dam boys soccer: Franke totaled 10 saves in a 1-0 win over Watertown on Friday. Teammate Riley VanPembrook scored the only goal.

Conner Breunig, Sauk Prairie football: Breunig rushed 16 times for 64 yards to lead the team in a 28-0 loss to Monona Grove on Friday night.

From the box

Tessa Jaeckel placed eighth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:39.14) for Beaver Dam girls swim and dive at the Watertown Invite on Saturday.

Camron Mendoza scored two rushing touchdowns for Beaver Dam football in a 21-14 loss to Sun Prairie West on Friday.