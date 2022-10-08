6 high school sports stars of the weekend: Muth key in Randolph's win at conference tournament

Here’s who shined in the weekend's high school sports action:

Stars of the weekend

Saturday

Carizma Muth, Randolph girls volleyball: Muth recorded 17 kills, 17 digs and seven aces over three matches as the Rockets swept the gold division of the Trailways Conference Tournament to win their second-consecutive gold conference tournament championship. The Rockets defeated Central Wisconsin Christian and Horicon twice — including the championship match (25-12, 25-19).

Anna Benisch, Rio girls volleyball: Benisch totaled 19 kills, 35 assists, 26 digs and eight aces over three matches at the Rio Invite. The Vikings finished the invite 1-2, including a win over Palmyra-Eagle 2-0. Emily Loging led the Vikings with 25 kills on the day.

Catherine Gregg, Sauk Prairie girls cross country: Gregg placed fifth (20:12.6) at the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational. Teammate Charlotte Gregg placed tenth (20:28.1).

Friday

Garron Brandt, Mauston football: Brandt rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-6 win over Wautoma. Teammate Brady Baldwin ran for 118 yards on 11 carries. The Golden Eagles improved to 4-4.

Colton Brunell and Nathan Cotter, Columbus football: Brunell ran for 196 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-13 win over Lakeside Lutheran. Cotter threw for 158 yards and five scores.

From the box

Gavin Thompson threw a touchdown for Portage football in a 55-14 loss to Monona Grove on Friday.

Mason Lane threw for a score and carried for two more in a 42-7 win for Lodi football over New Glarus/Monticello on Friday.

Connor Breunig ran for 65 yards and two touchdowns for Sauk Prairie football in a 26-21 win over Fort Atkinson on Friday.

Hunter Borgan rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown for Poynette football in a 34-7 loss to Platteville.

Alex Hollander ran for 112 yards and two scores for Randolph football in a 49-6 win over Pardeeville on Friday.