6 high school sports stars of the weekend: Muth key in Randolph's win at conference tournament

Here’s who shined in the weekend's high school sports action:
Stars of the weekend Saturday Carizma Muth, Randolph girls volleyball: Muth recorded 17 kills, 17 digs and seven aces over three matches as the Rockets swept the gold division of the Trailways Conference Tournament to win their second-consecutive gold conference tournament championship. The Rockets defeated Central Wisconsin Christian and Horicon twice — including the championship match (25-12, 25-19).
Anna Benisch, Rio girls volleyball: Benisch totaled 19 kills, 35 assists, 26 digs and eight aces over three matches at the Rio Invite. The Vikings finished the invite 1-2, including a win over Palmyra-Eagle 2-0. Emily Loging led the Vikings with 25 kills on the day. Catherine Gregg, Sauk Prairie girls cross country: Gregg placed fifth (20:12.6) at the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational. Teammate Charlotte Gregg placed tenth (20:28.1). Friday Garron Brandt, Mauston football: Brandt rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-6 win over Wautoma. Teammate Brady Baldwin ran for 118 yards on 11 carries. The Golden Eagles improved to 4-4. Colton Brunell and Nathan Cotter, Columbus football: Brunell ran for 196 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-13 win over Lakeside Lutheran. Cotter threw for 158 yards and five scores. From the box Gavin Thompson threw a touchdown for Portage football in a 55-14 loss to Monona Grove on Friday. Mason Lane threw for a score and carried for two more in a 42-7 win for Lodi football over New Glarus/Monticello on Friday. Connor Breunig ran for 65 yards and two touchdowns for Sauk Prairie football in a 26-21 win over Fort Atkinson on Friday. Hunter Borgan rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown for Poynette football in a 34-7 loss to Platteville. Alex Hollander ran for 112 yards and two scores for Randolph football in a 49-6 win over Pardeeville on Friday.
Photos: Action from Friday's Trailways Conference game between Cambria-Friesland and Fall River/Rio
Cambria-Friesland's Brady Sanborn catches a pass during Friday's game against Fall River/Rio.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Cambria-Friesland's Carter Drews (23) pitches the ball to Trevor Krueger during Friday's game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Cambria-Friesland's Carter Drews is sacked during Friday's game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River/Rio's Dayton Epps (56) holds onto Cambria-Friesland's Carter Drews' jersey.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River/Rio's Conner Richardson (20) is tackled by Cambria-Friesland's Tate DeJager.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River/Rio's Devin Foulkes (6) celebrates with teammates after picking up a fumble by Cambria-Friesland's Carter Drews.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Cambria-Friesland's Isaac DeYoung looks on for extra yards past Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller (10).
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Cambria-Friesland's Isaac DeYoung (24) runs for a big gain during the first half of Friday's Trailways Conference game against Fall River/Rio at Cambrai-Friesland High School.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller is tackled back a gang of Cambria-Friesland Hilltoppers during Friday's game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller runs in for a touchdown during Friday's Trailways Conference game against Cambria-Friesland.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River/Rio's AJ Treinen (21) runs with the ball during Friday's game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Cambria-Friesland's Trevor Krueger stiffarms Ceegan Rauls during Friday's game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River/Rio's Colin Vieth (11) runs in daylight durig Friday's game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River/Rio's Conner Richardson makes a move past Cambria-Friesland's Carson Burmania during Friday's game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River/Rio's Conner Richardson runs by Cambria-Friesland's Trevor Krueger during Friday's game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Cambria-Friesland's Trevor Krueger runs between two Fall River/Rio players during Friday's Trailways Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
The junior tight end recovered a fumble and carried it in for go-ahead score to beat Fall River/Rio.
