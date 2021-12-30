6. Lodi boys, Royall girls track teams ride individual wins to pair of state team championships

The Lodi and Royall track and field teams proved there are two separate ways to win team gold as they captured the Division 2 boys and Division 3 girls state championships, respectively, for the first time this past June. The Blue Devils, who tied Jefferson with 40 points, got three-quarters of that output just from the individual efforts of Lucas Heyroth as the junior won gold in 110 and 300-meter hurdles, as well as the long jump. Lodi also got a fourth-place finish from its 800 relay, as well as top-six individual finishes from Melvin Mcinctyre (6th, pole vault) and Brody Nyffenegger (7th, triple jump). As for the Panthers, they had three separate individuals reach the podium en route to 50 team points. Jessica Brueggeman set a new state record with a jump of 19 feet, 8 inches to win the long jump and was second in the triple jump. Emma Gruen finished second in the high jump, Marah Gruen was third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600, while the Panthers’ 400 relay also finished as runner-up to secure team gold.