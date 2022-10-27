6 things to know about WiscNews-area high school sports this week

With high school sports postseason in full swing, it can be tough to keep up with all of the action. From game action to off-the-field contributions, learn more about the WiscNews-area athletes and teams we've been keeping an eye on.

1. Setting the stage

While no two sports are exactly alike, there often are overlapping skill sets. Reporter Mark McMullen takes a look this week at why the setter position in volleyball is so vital to a team's success and how setters are similar to quarterbacks on the gridiron. With players at both positions needing to show leadership and an in-depth knowledge of the game, they both must remain confident and focused under pressure.

McMullen looks at how setters today are getting the most of their skills, from getting an early start in middle school to developing chemistry with teammates and building a knowledge of the game.

2. Stepping into the spotlight

Our crew highlighted the accomplishments of athletes during and away from competition in this week's area athlete spotlights.

From top athletic achievements and favorite moments, get to know more about students from Sauk Prairie, Columbus and Portage.

To nominate a student-athlete, email us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger in this week's high school sports spotlight

Meet Columbus' Tony Genco in this week's high school sports spotlight

Meet Portage's James Peters in this week's high school sports spotlight

You also can check out the complete weekly spotlight series below, featuring athletes from the Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Portage areas.

3. Going all out

In game action this week, McMullen covered playoff football in Menasha as Baraboo took on Menasha to kick off the WIAA Division 3 postseason at Nathan Calder Stadium.

The Bluejays got off to a strong start in the playoffs, getting things started with a 74-yard touchdown in the opening minutes en route to a 27-0 win over the Thunderbirds.

Baraboo coach Steve Turkington was happy with his team's performance but acknowledged the Thunderbirds were simply out-matched.

"We were up against it from the get-go," Turkington said after the loss. "Our kids played tough, but they were just the superior football team to us.”

Baraboo forward focused after season-ending loss at Menasha The Thunderbirds made strides in a winning season with a young roster. Despite a playoff loss, they feel they have plenty to look forward to.

4. Star-studded showings

We also recognized area athletes who shined in high school sports action last Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Starting off with play last Thursday, we had stars from Sauk Prairie girls volleyball and Columbus boys soccer and girls volleyball squads.

After play Friday and Saturday, we recognized contributions from members of Columbus football, Sauk Prairie and Pardeeville boys cross country and Randolph girls volleyball.

5. Lessons learned

Turning our attention to what we've learned this week, we've taken in-depth looks at volleyball teams after regionals and football teams after the opening round of the WIAA playoffs.

Top-seeded Sauk Prairie hosts second-seeded Kewaskum in a Division 2 sectional semifinal Thursday. In Division 3, Randolph — ranked third in the division — will face top-seeded Waterloo in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday in Horicon.

Despite not reaching this week's sectionals, Horicon had its best season in more than a decade, finishing 27-9 to win the Trailways East Conference title and reach a WIAA Division 3 regional championship.

3 things we learned about WiscNews-area high school volleyball from regionals Two area teams are hoping to reach next week's state tournament. Another area team had its best season in a decade.

Over on the gridiron, reporter Jon Masson took a look at what stood out about last week's contests as Cambria-Friesland, Columbus and Lodi kept their seasons going after kicking off postseason play.

In a Division 7 playoff opener last Friday, top-seeded Cambria-Friesland beat eighth-seeded Hilbert 20-14 to advance to a second-round matchup with fourth-seeded Johnson Creek with a chance to reach a state quarterfinal for the first time since 2016.

Top-seeded Columbus, which hasn't lost all season, defeated eighth-seeded Altoona 63-6 in a Division 4 playoff opener to earn a meeting with fifth-seeded Baldwin-Woodville on Saturday afternoon.

Second-seeded Lodi was able to get back on track after losing two of its final three regular-season games by defeating seventh-seeded Platteville 42-0 in a Division 4 playoff opener.

Junior quarterback Mason Lane threw four touchdown passes and ran for two scores as the Blue Devils moved on to a matchup with third-seeded Lake Mills on Friday.

6. Looking ahead

With the WIAA state cross country meet set for Saturday at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, reporter Sean Davis broke down what to watch for from area runners.

With Mauston's Eli Boppart chasing school history and the Dodgeland girls and Pardeeville boys teams making their returns to the state stage, there is plenty to keep an eye on this weekend.

3 things to know about WiscNews-area teams at WIAA state cross country championships Mauston's Eli Boppart chases school history and leads the Golden Eagles team, while the Dodgeland girls and Pardeeville boys teams make their respective returns.