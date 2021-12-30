7. Alternate fall season makes for one wild, busy spring

After having to cut the 2019-2020 athletic year short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in August 2020, the WIAA approved the creation of an alternate fall season this past spring for schools not choosing to participate in the traditional fall sports season. Fall sports weren’t the only ones affected as the additional season created for a hectic lead into summer. A number of area schools hit the volleyball court and football field before promptly hanging up their knee pads and cleats for a bat and a mitt. Along with the student-athletes having a quick turnaround thanks to the newly sandwiched season after an accelerated winter campaign, which also ground state champions, the 2021 spring sports window was extended through the entire month of June. Among other changes to the spring slate were the state softball tournament getting moved from Goodman Diamond in Madison to UW-Green Bay and Bay Port High School. The state track and field championships were also given a facelift as the traditional two-day meet was extended to three days, with each division wrapping up its full competition in a day.