7 WiscNews-area high school girls tennis players to know

Baraboo looks to fill in the void left by doubles pair Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie, who both graduated in the spring. The duo was responsible for the Thunderbirds snapping their nine-year state tournament appearance drought.

Will Annie Langkamp and Eryn Benson be able to make it back-to-back state doubles appearances for the T-Birds?

Beaver Dam combined its top two singles competitors from last season with hopes of making noise in Division 1 doubles play.

An underclassman and the senior, Lodi has a pair of singles competitors pushing to get past the hump and reach sectionals in Division 2 singles.

Here are seven WiscNews-area girls tennis players to know this season.

Emily Biel, So., and Ida DeVries, Sr., Beaver Dam

Emily Biel Beaver Dam's Emily Biel hits a forehand shot during a match in the No. 1 singles flight last year's WIAA Division 1 sub-sectional tournament a…

Something to know: Biel and DeVries make the jump from singles to being the No. 1 doubles team for the Golden Beavers this season. Both qualified for the Division 1 sub-sectional last fall. DeVries was able to advance past the first round in the second flight. She defeated Port Washington's Hannah Stopczynski (6-3, 1-6, 10-3).

Ida DeVries Beaver Dam's Ida DeVries serves during a match in the No. 2 singles flight at last year's WIAA Division 1 sub-sectional tournament at Beaver Dam.

Quotable: "Both girls worked in the offseason to improve their skills and fundamentals. ... Emily brings athleticism to the team with a strong serve and net game. Ida brings more experience to the pair," Beaver Dam girls tennis coach Ryan Radig said.

Caroline Karls, Sr., Lodi

Caroline Karls Lodi's Caroline Karls sizes up a forehand shot last season.

Something to know: Karls qualified for the Lodi sub-sectional as a three-seed in flight three last season. She defeated Edgerton's Brooklynn Skinner 6-1, 6-1 in singles play, before dropping a semifinal match to Jefferson's Lilly Duddeck. She is competing in No. 2 singles this season.

Quotable: "Caroline is looking to have a strong season coming off a solid season last year. She's very athletic and likes to use that to her advantage on the courts. As a senior she tends to set the pace for our workouts and activities. It shows on the courts in matches like her last one where she ground out a fast-paced match. She's great at digging deep and hustling every point without tiring. (She's) a smart player who is able to keep her composure under a lot of pressure, which makes her a frustrating player to play against. Caroline's game has been developing a great deal over the last year or so. She likes to attack and put a lot of pressure on her opponent," Lodi girls tennis coach Joe Birkholz said.

Brooke Bacon, Sr., Lodi

Something to know: Bacon, much like Karls, qualified for the Lodi sub-sectional in Division 2 singles. She won her opening match against Nina Sapp of Lake Mills before being eliminated in the semifinals. Bacon is penciled in as Lodi's top singles player this season.

Quotable: "Brooke is a very important player to the team for multiple reasons. She works hard every day at practice and does so with a great attitude. She has played a few marathon matches while smiling the entire time. Her attitude is contagious to those around her making all the work the team does a little more fun. Combined with her hard work in the past few years, she is a tremendous asset to the team. Over the past seasons she has developed her game into her own style that has become very effective," Birkholz said.

Ava Andres, Jr., Sauk Prairie

Ava Andres Sauk Prairie's Ava Andres is set to play in singles and doubles competition this season.

Something to know: Andres earned a trip to the Waunakee sub-sectional last season, dropping a first-round match to Madison West's Greta Becker 6-3, 6-4. This season Andres is lined up to compete both in singles and doubles, partnering with fellow junior Lily Fauerbach.

Emily Finnegan, Sr., Baraboo

Something to know: Finnegan earned a trip to the La Crosse Central sub-sectional last fall in singles competition. She fell short of a trip to sectionals, dropping a semifinals match to La Crosse Central's Allison Culp (7-5 (5), 6-1). The senior returns to No. 1 singles play this season.

Annie Langkamp, Jr., Baraboo

Something to know: The junior qualified for the Division 1 doubles sectional in Waunakee by winning two matches at the La Crosse Central sub-sectional with partner Claire Bildsten, who graduated in the spring. Langkamp is competing in No. 1 doubles this season with a new partner, senior Eryn Benson.

Editor's note: The WiscNews area consists of the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo.