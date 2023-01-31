8 high school sports stars of the night: Baraboo girls basketball rallies to beat Madison East

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Caitlyn Frank, Taylor Pfaff and Jayden Ross, Baraboo girls basketball: Each scored nine points in the second half as the Thunderbirds overcame a 29-17 halftime deficit to take a 53-45 victory over Madison East. Frank finished with 14 points, Pfaff 12 and Ross 11.

Colin Harrington and Landon Froese, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Harrington scored three goals and Froese had two as the Eagles defeated Madison West 6-1. Each skater also had an assist.

Emma Hoffman, Samantha Braskamp and Taylor Hoffman, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian girls basketball: Emma (21 points, with five 3-pointers), Braskamp (16-4) and Taylor (12-4) combined for 49 points and 13 3s as the Crusaders downed Montello 64-42.

From the box

Cullen Rauls scored 21 points for Fall River in a 60-47 win over Pardeeville.

Maggie Hartwig scored 23 points to lead Sauk Prairie past Richland Center 57-32.

Emily Loging scored 22 points for Rio in a 53-50 loss to Watertown Luther Prep.

Devin Kerska scored 16 points for Sauk Prairie in a 53-49 loss to Mount Horeb.

Caleb Gard scored 15 points and Elijah Achterberg had 14 in Pardeeville’s loss to Fall River.