8. Sauk Prairie girls soccer soars on its way back to state for the first time in 22 years

Last appearing at the WIAA state girls soccer tournament in 1999, the Sauk Prairie girls soccer finished a game shy of the big dance in 2019. The Eagles then lost their chance at snapping that streak due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. With a majority of players from those teams back again this past spring, Sauk Prairie left no doubt as it soared back to the Div. 2 state tournament for the first time in 22 years this past spring.. To say the Eagles dominated on their way to the state semifinals would be an understatement. Sauk Prairie didn’t concede a single goal throughout its entire 11-game regular season, a streak that prevailed through the run up to state as the Eagles shutout Merrill (10-0), Reedsburg (5-0), Rhinelander (3-0) and River Falls (3-0) to reach the big dance. Sauk Prairie’s run ultimately ran out in the Div. 2 semifinals, suffering a season-ending 4-1 loss to eventual state champion Whitefish Bay, but it didn’t diminish the magic that was.