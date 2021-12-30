9. Reedsburg, Royall and Wonewoc-Center volleyball teams make magical runs to first-ever state appearances

Firsts, especially first-ever state tournament appearances, are incredibly special. It was a feeling not one, not two, but three area teams got to enjoy in volleyball this year as Reedsburg, Wonewoc-Center and Royall all made their state debuts. The Beavers and Wolves broke through to the big dance in Division 2 and Division 4, respectively, this fall while the Panthers punched their ticket in the alternate fall season in Div. 2 this past spring. As memorable as the journey to state was, all three teams had saw their first-ever appearances end in the semifinals. The Beavers were swept by ultimate runner-up McFarland, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21, while the Wolves couldn’t take a bite out of Div. 4 champion Chippewa Falls McDonell, 25-21, 25-19, 25-11. As for the Panthers, they took a see-saw opening set over top-seeded Brodhead but it wasn’t enough to cage the Cardinals, suffering a 31-33, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18 loss.