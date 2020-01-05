AREA ATHLETICS: Waupun hockey ties with Ashwaubenon while multiple wrestling teams perform over weekend

Omro Invitational

Hustisford’s Gavan Stark finished second at 285-pounds at the Omro Invitational on Saturday.

Stark won in the opening round by injury default over Oakfield’s Austin Gitter. In the second round, Stark needed 48 seconds to pin Chilton’s Logan See. Then in the third round, Stark pinned Kiel’s Michael Plautz at 2:38. In the semifinals, Stark pinked Omro’s Easton Potratz in 1:15.

Stark was pinned by Shawano’s Nick Kohn at 1:28 in the championship match.

Hustisford’s Kody Schmidt (126 pounds), Exzavor Evans (182) and Evan Nicholls (220) each finished in sixth place on Saturday. At 152 pounds, Hustisford’s Mason Kolp took seventh.

Green Bay United Scramble

Waupun didn’t have a full lineup, but out of the six wrestlers it did have available, three of them finished in second place, and two of them finished fourth, leading the Warriors to a seventh place finish at the Green Bay United Scramble at Green Bay West High School on Saturday.

Waupun's Easton Hull (113 pouds), Trevor Roecker (145) and Darren Wittchow (220) all finished in second for the Warriors. Finishing in fourth for Waupun were Caiden DeGroff at 120 pounds and Issac Glewen at 132 pounds.