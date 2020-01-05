AREA ATHLETICS: Waupun hockey ties with Ashwaubenon while multiple wrestling teams perform over weekend

The Waupun prep boys hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie against Ashwaubenon in a non-conference game at the Cornerstone Ice Center in Ashwaubenon on Saturday.
Waupun (6-4-1) was down 2-1 in the third period when Carter Schramm scored on a power play goal 6 minutes, 55 seconds into the period.
That goal came after the Jaguars (7-5-1) scored goals at 2:20 and 3:50 of the third period by Joey Hamielec and Ryan Gady.
Waupun’s Malachi Buchholz initially gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the second period when he found the back of the net at 4:12.
The Warriors defense held strong most of the night, even though it had to go on the penalty kill nine times.
Waupun goalie Tyler Fromolz finished with 33 saves. Waupun will be back on the ice when it hosts Fox Cities at the Waupun Ice Arena on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Columbus 47, Ripon 41
Ben Emler's 15 points and Ryan Schulte's 11 points helped the Cardinals take down the Tigers in a game played at Waunakee High School on Saturday.
Schulte made a team-high three 3-pointers for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals held a 22-21 halftime lead.
Columbus' Caden Brunell finished with seven points while teammates Alex Campbell and Will Cotter both had six.
Ripon's Grant Schneider finished with a team-high 10 points, while Max Beuthin had nine and Addison Rost added seven for the Tigers.
Wrestling
Rocket Scramble
Dodgeland’s Andrew Benzing finished in first place first in the 160-pound weight class at the Cedar Grove-Belguim Rocket Scramble on Saturday.
After a first-round bye, Benzing pinned Shiocton’s Dion Helser (58 seconds), Wauwatosa’s Jaden Anderson (2:38) and Sheboygan Falls’ Rio Laganowski (2:18) to get to the championship match. Once there, he defeated Campbellsport’s Dylan Urban, 14-7.
Both 145-pounder Hayden Kurth and 182-pounder Tye Bader finished second for the Trojans.
Dodgeland finished 11th with 338 points. Horicon finished one spot above the Trojans with 391 points.
Brady Groenewold (113 pounds), Hunter Augustine (145), Josh Thomsen (152) and Cole Nicolaus (285) all finished fifth for Horicon.
Mayville finished in 17th. The Cardinals were led by Owen Kahlhammer, who finished eighth at 195 pounds, and Taylor Sarinkse, who was ninth at 126 pounds. Zane Vetter finished 10th at 170 pounds for Mayville.
Omro Invitational
Hustisford’s Gavan Stark finished second at 285-pounds at the Omro Invitational on Saturday.
Stark won in the opening round by injury default over Oakfield’s Austin Gitter. In the second round, Stark needed 48 seconds to pin Chilton’s Logan See. Then in the third round, Stark pinned Kiel’s Michael Plautz at 2:38. In the semifinals, Stark pinked Omro’s Easton Potratz in 1:15.
Stark was pinned by Shawano’s Nick Kohn at 1:28 in the championship match.
Hustisford’s Kody Schmidt (126 pounds), Exzavor Evans (182) and Evan Nicholls (220) each finished in sixth place on Saturday. At 152 pounds, Hustisford’s Mason Kolp took seventh.
Green Bay United Scramble
Waupun didn’t have a full lineup, but out of the six wrestlers it did have available, three of them finished in second place, and two of them finished fourth, leading the Warriors to a seventh place finish at the Green Bay United Scramble at Green Bay West High School on Saturday.
Waupun's Easton Hull (113 pouds), Trevor Roecker (145) and Darren Wittchow (220) all finished in second for the Warriors. Finishing in fourth for Waupun were Caiden DeGroff at 120 pounds and Issac Glewen at 132 pounds.
The Warriors also had Avery Guardiola finish sixth at 160-pounds.
*Full results can be found in the scoreboard on page A5.