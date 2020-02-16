AREA SPORTS: Beaver Dam's VanderHoeven breaks school's points record in 10-2 win over La Crosse Aquinas

When junior Riley VanderHoeven scored Beaver Dam’s second goal of Saturday’s 10-2 victory over the La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen Avalance, he broke Nick Sirota’s program record of 56 points in a season, which was set in the 2001-02 season.

VanderHoeven finished the day with two goals and two assists. His goals came at 9 minutes, 12 seconds and at 13:57 into the first period, giving Beaver Dam (15-7-2) a 3-0 lead.

VanderHoeven ends the regular season with 60 points as he leads the Golden Beavers into the postseason with a regional semifinal against Appleton United, in Beaver Dam on Tuesday.

Beaver Dam’s Wesley Biel finished Saturday’s victory with four goals, while Daniel Smolen assisted him on the game’s first goal at 8:41 and at 4:35 into the second period to give Beaver Dam a 5-1 lead.

Biel also scored an unassisted goal 2:13 into the third to make it 7-1. Smolen assisted Biel again at 8:09 into the third to take an 8-2 lead.

Smolen scored Beaver Dam’s fourth goal of the first period at 15:22. VanderHoeven assisted Smolen at 10:11 into the third period to take a 9-2 lead.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Merrill 66, Columbus 59