AREA SPORTS: Beaver Dam's VanderHoeven breaks school's points record in 10-2 win over La Crosse Aquinas

When junior Riley VanderHoeven scored Beaver Dam’s second goal of Saturday’s 10-2 victory over the La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen Avalance, he broke Nick Sirota’s program record of 56 points in a season, which was set in the 2001-02 season.
VanderHoeven finished the day with two goals and two assists. His goals came at 9 minutes, 12 seconds and at 13:57 into the first period, giving Beaver Dam (15-7-2) a 3-0 lead.
VanderHoeven ends the regular season with 60 points as he leads the Golden Beavers into the postseason with a regional semifinal against Appleton United, in Beaver Dam on Tuesday.
Beaver Dam’s Wesley Biel finished Saturday’s victory with four goals, while Daniel Smolen assisted him on the game’s first goal at 8:41 and at 4:35 into the second period to give Beaver Dam a 5-1 lead.
Biel also scored an unassisted goal 2:13 into the third to make it 7-1. Smolen assisted Biel again at 8:09 into the third to take an 8-2 lead.
Smolen scored Beaver Dam’s fourth goal of the first period at 15:22. VanderHoeven assisted Smolen at 10:11 into the third period to take a 9-2 lead.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Merrill 66, Columbus 59
Columbus held a 3-point halftime lead, but couldn’t hold on down the stretch, as the Bluejays outscored the Cardinals 46-36 in the second half for a non-conference win in Columbus on Saturday.
Columbus (13-6), which has been hot down the stretch, allowed three Bluejays to score in double figures. Michael Casper led Merrill (15-4) with 20 points, while Nathan Woller added 15 and Piersen Pyan finished with 14.
Columbus’s Ben Emler led all scorers with 24 points while teammate Alex Campbell had 15 and Ryan Schulte added 10.
The Cardinals will travel to Lake Mills on Tuesday in battle of two teams tied for the lead in the Capitol North Conference at 6-1. Columbus won the first game between the two teams, 63-57 back on Jan. 24
Central Wisconsin Christian 59, Oshkosh Valley Christian 41
Riley Westra was one of four Crusaders to score in double figures as Central Wisconsin Christian cruised to a victory over the Warriors in an Trailways East Conference game on Saturday.
Westra finished with 13 points, while Benn McKean had 11 and Will Syens and Zach Vander Werff both had 10 points for Central Wisconsin Christian (13-5, 7-4 Trailways East).
The Crusaders will play at conference-leading Oshkosh Lourdes on Tuesday.
