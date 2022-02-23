As WIAA mulls decision to sponsor lacrosse, what obstacles stand in the way of sport's growth?

Lacrosse, like a lot of sports, is more popular in some pockets of the country than others. Big on the East Coast — in the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions, in particular — it has enjoyed modest exposure elsewhere.

It has been making gains in Wisconsin for two decades now dating back to the foundation of the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation — the state chapter of USA Lacrosse — in 2001, but it has nonetheless remained largely an afterthought in the broader landscape.

That could be changing soon, however, with the WIAA deciding at its regular board meeting Dec. 3 that a committee was necessary to explore the prospects of sponsoring the sport — the result of a member school making a formal request of the WIAA to do so.

That committee will meet for a third time on Feb. 28 after having previously met in January and earlier this month.

The threshold for a sport to be added under the WIAA’s umbrella is for 5% of its 516 member schools to sponsor the sport — a total of 26.

Currently, that number is met. There are 41 boys programs in the state and 31 girls programs, according to WIAA Communication Director Todd Clark.

According to the WLF’s website, high schools that have boys club lacrosse in and around Madison are Baraboo, DeForest, Madison Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Oregon, Sauk Prairie, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.

There are girls programs at DeForest, Middleton, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.

Madison East, Madison La Follette and Monona Grove formed boys and girls co-op clubs.

Across the state there are programs in the greater Milwaukee area, the Fox Valley and Bay areas, and in La Crosse and Superior.

But in order for the WIAA to sponsor a state tournament, 10% of member schools must sponsor the sport. Clark said that number hasn't been met yet.

But what would recognition by the WIAA — the WLF currently coordinates high school-level lacrosse in the state — mean and what else will it take to get there?

A step toward credibility

To those involved in lacrosse, the biggest advantage to being sponsored by the WIAA is it would lend credibility to the sport.

That’s an important consideration for the lacrosse community to weigh as it tries to grow in Wisconsin. Its popularity has improved in 20 years, but how much more it can grow without WIAA support is a concern.

“The recognition standpoint of it is a big piece,” said 26-year-old Verona boys coach Alex Kramer, who while in college at UW-Whitewater coached at Franklin and had previous stints at Verona (a first time), Mukwonago and Kettle Moraine. “There has definitely been a negative stigma to lacrosse with it being a club sport — it being kind of compared to, and not to give offense to these type of organizations, a chess club or a gaming club or something along the lines of that, where athletes who are looking for other sports to play don’t quite take lacrosse as seriously as a varsity sport in that situation.

“So at least from my standpoint, a real nice piece of becoming a WIAA sport is that it is looked at a little bit more seriously.”

WIAA sponsorship could draw in more students to play, which would mean more schools forming teams and an increased need for coaches.

Where are all the coaches?

A need for more coaches is a particular sticking point.

But Kramer sees an issue that is preventing more potentially qualified people from becoming coaches: money.

“We’re a bunch of guys who, just like any other millennial, we have a bunch of money in student loan debt,” Kramer said. “There’s a money element to it where if a guy’s going to work two hours a night (for) five nights, and for the most part it’s really more like four hours a night, five nights a week, for the entire season and then put in 10 hours a week on top of that in preseason work to schedule games and get refs and find assistant coaches, to get paid $1,000, it’s not worth it at that point.

That’s where the WIAA comes in — kind of.

School-sponsored lacrosse would mean a shift in how teams are funded and operate. Club teams are responsible for fundraising and paying for equipment, facilities, travel and coaches.

Case in point: Kramer said “Mukwonago is shelling out like $25,000 a year just in facility costs. That money doesn’t come from school; that money ends up coming from players, parents, families. So it’s just a different realm.”

“I just had our working meeting, and I have to worry about scheduling all the trainers, scheduling all the refs, scheduling all the busses, doing all the grade checks, all that kind of stuff.

If the WIAA sanctioned lacrosse, those expenses will be the responsibility of school districts instead.

That includes coaches’ salaries, which could increase the pay and draw in more coaches.

“Really looking at the big issues that Wisconsin lacrosse has seen, in my opinion, it’s a coaching shortage,” Kramer said. “For kids to get interested in the sport, they need to have somebody who is going to show them an awesome experience.”

Money an issue at youth level

Regardless of lacrosse’s status at the high school level, there must also be growth at the youth level in order to ultimately grow the game overall.

And youth programs require more coaches and kids willing to play, and families willing to shoulder the costs.

“Lacrosse is an expensive sport,” said Josh Blumenthal, who was the WLF vice president while serving as the director of athletics at Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam from June to January before moving to Miami for family reasons. “It’s not quite as expensive as hockey, but it is a pretty penny.”

Blumenthal’s lacrosse experience began in Long Island, New York, where he grew up. He holds lacrosse honors in several states and conferences throughout his career, most recently being tabbed as the USA Lacrosse High School Central Texas Coach of the Year in 2021 while at St. Andrew’s School in Austin.

Money and competition with other spring sports — lacrosse is played year-round both indoors and outdoors but the high school season is in the spring — are additional “stumbling blocks” the sport faces in trying to get a foothold, Blumenthal said.

“To get a starter pack for lacrosse, I’m talking soup to nuts starter pack, you’re talking right around a thousand dollars,” he said. “So if you’re a parent, most parents don’t want to lay out a thousand dollars on a hunch that the child may like it.”

Equipment in lacrosse includes a helmet, shoulder pads, gloves and the stick.

“The stick can be easily over two-hundred dollars — easily,” Blumenthal said. “It’s absolutely sticker shock. That’s the biggest hurdle that we face is sticker shock.”

At the high school level, Blumenthal suggested schools interested in starting a program but worried about the cost should look into applying for various grants.

“We have two grants that we received this year,” he said. “One from the Bill Belichick Foundation, which supports lacrosse and football — lacrosse is his other love — and then the second one we got from USA Lacrosse. We got goals, and we got sticks and we got balls.

The only thing Wayland players had to pay for, he said, was their $10 mouth guards.

“Wayland doesn’t have a money tree, so we went outside the box and we were able to make this happen,” Blumenthal said.

More chances for more kids

One of lacrosse’s selling points is its inclusivity.

It's much like soccer and hockey in the way positions are oriented, with a goalie, three defensemen, three midfielders and three attackmen, adding up to 10 in action at a time.

Add to that the fact substitutions are unlimited and there's no need to stop play in order to make one — like hockey — and it makes for a fast-paced game involving the entire roster.

“You can get 30 people in a game,” Blumenthal said, “so there’s not a lot of bench-riding.

“In lacrosse the average substitutions per team is 90. That’s per team. So people can get out there and play. It also doesn’t matter if you’re 6-foot-7 or 5-foot-2. It doesn’t matter if you’re 180 (pounds) or pushing three bills. It doesn’t make a difference — there’s a spot for each of them.”

It’s why he started a lacrosse program in his short time at Wayland. He sees momentum growing to add more lacrosse teams in Wisconsin.

“I think you’re going to see more and more,” he said. “People are just hungry for something new.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.