ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Emma Barnett, Beaver Dam

Why do you like ice skating?: I enjoy ice skating because over the years the other skaters have become almost a family to me. This sport has allowed me to make so many memories with the amazing people I have met through it.

How do you like being an Ice Nanny? Why do you do it?: I enjoy being an ice nanny. I love spending time with the younger skaters and teaching them new skills while having lots of fun with them. I help the skaters gain new skills that allow them to move up levels for USFS testing.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person?: Skating has taught me to persevere through every challenge that life throws at me. It has also helped me create time management skills which I believe will help me a lot in the future.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Even when it gets really difficult keep trying your hardest.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy?: A new car and pay my college tuition off.

What are three words that describe you?: Thoughtful, organized and kind.

Role models: My biggest one is my mom.