ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Emma Barnett, Beaver Dam

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Figure skating
Most memorable sports moment: It was last year at the Midwestern sectional championships when my team received the highest score ever in our program.
Game-day superstition: I do a handshake with one of my teammates right before we compete.
Nickname: I don’t have one.
Favorite sport: Synchronized skating.
Favorite sports team: Marigold Ice Unity.
Favorite athlete(s): American figure skater Nathan Chen
Favorite movie: “Mama Mia.”
Favorite book: “Between the Shades of Gray” series.
Favorite food: Sushi.
Favorite restaurant: Sake House.
Dream vacation: Backpacking through Europe.
Cats or dogs: Cats.
How did the skating season go for Swan City Ice Skaters and Wisconsin Inspire Synchronized Skating? This skating season was definitely different and unusual. We had to miss out on traveling and team outings which can be some of my favorite parts of the season. Because we are unable to travel we had to submit videos to judges in order to compete. Though this season had a lot of challenges I believe it brought the club and the teams closer.
Why do you like ice skating?: I enjoy ice skating because over the years the other skaters have become almost a family to me. This sport has allowed me to make so many memories with the amazing people I have met through it.
How do you like being an Ice Nanny? Why do you do it?: I enjoy being an ice nanny. I love spending time with the younger skaters and teaching them new skills while having lots of fun with them. I help the skaters gain new skills that allow them to move up levels for USFS testing.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person?: Skating has taught me to persevere through every challenge that life throws at me. It has also helped me create time management skills which I believe will help me a lot in the future.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Even when it gets really difficult keep trying your hardest.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy?: A new car and pay my college tuition off.
What are three words that describe you?: Thoughtful, organized and kind.
Role models: My biggest one is my mom.
What songs do you listen to before a game?: I usually just listen to whatever is playing in the locker room. I don’t have a specific hype-up song.