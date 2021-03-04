ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lizzie Williams, Beaver Dam

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Figure Skating/Synchronized Skating.
Most memorable sports moment: I cannot think of one specific moment that stands out from the rest because they were all great but I will member sharing these moments with my the great friends that I have made the most.
Game-day superstition: I have to get ready in a specific order.
Nickname: Lizzie.
Favorite sport: Synchronized skating.
Favorite sports team: Marigold Ice Unity.
Favorite athlete(s): American figure skaters Ashley Wagner, Bradie Tennell, and Nathan Chen.
Favorite movie: “La La Land.”
Favorite book: The Sweet Evil Trilogy.
Favorite food: Pasta.
Favorite restaurant: The Melting Pot.
Dream vacation: Northern Europe (Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Norway).
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
How did the skating season go for Swan City Ice Skaters and Wisconsin Inspire Synchronized Skating? Because of the COVID pandemic this season is very unusual due to the fact we were unable to travel and compete in person, which is always the best part of every season. We are a junior team this year which is really fun because we get to do two programs, a long and a short, and we also get to do lifts and vaults. We also have to wear masks on the ice while we are skating, which has made doing long sections and run throughs of our programs very difficult. However, we were able to record and submit videos to get judged at virtual competitions. I am also very excited for the upcoming ice show season this year.
Why do you like ice skating? I use ice skating as an escape because when I am out on the ice I don’t have to think about anything else, and it is very relaxing and good at getting rid of stress.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Sports have made me more resilient. This has transferred to all parts of my life and made me work a lot harder in school.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Cherish all of the little moments because they are what you will remember the most.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy an ice rink so I could go skating whenever I wanted to.
What are three words that describe you? Thoughtful, determined and conscientious.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Ashley Wagner.
Role models: Any member of a high ranking senior synchronized skating team because what they do is so incredibly difficult, and they put so much time and energy into making it look smooth, clean, and easy.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Whatever is on in the locker room. Sometimes we have a specific song that hypes us up, but if we have a bad site then we have to change the song. For a while it was ‘It wasn’t me’ by Shaggy then it got changed to ‘Now or Never’ from High School Musical. But we don’t really have a specific song this year.
Game-day routine: This year is different because we don’t have to travel for competitions but usually we have to wake up early usually around 5-5:30 a.m. Then we have to make sure our bag is ready for the day and has everything we need in it. We have to be dressed in our competition clothes; tan tight, black leggings, team shirt, team jacket, and the team scarves. Then we have to be down for breakfast and have to be ready with our hair and makeup bags in either one of the conference rooms or a couple people's room’s so parents can help with putting our hair up and other skaters can help with everybody’s makeup so it all looks similar. We usually also do some video review as well. Depending on the schedule we either take the bus and go to a rink to have a short practice or go straight to the competition arena. Once we are at the competition arena we check in and go to a warm up area where we run through our program off ice and stretch to make sure we are ready to compete. When our time is up we have to go down to the locker rooms to put dresses, skates, earrings, and lipstick on then we go out, compete, wait for our scores to be announced at the kiss and cry, go back for a team picture then go back to the locker room to change and we are done for the day. This year is a lot easier because we just have to come to the rink a little early with our makeup already done and have someone do our hair, and put dresses on. We warm up a little bit on the ice then do run throughs until we have one we feel good about submitting.