ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lizzie Williams, Beaver Dam

Game-day routine: This year is different because we don’t have to travel for competitions but usually we have to wake up early usually around 5-5:30 a.m. Then we have to make sure our bag is ready for the day and has everything we need in it. We have to be dressed in our competition clothes; tan tight, black leggings, team shirt, team jacket, and the team scarves. Then we have to be down for breakfast and have to be ready with our hair and makeup bags in either one of the conference rooms or a couple people's room’s so parents can help with putting our hair up and other skaters can help with everybody’s makeup so it all looks similar. We usually also do some video review as well. Depending on the schedule we either take the bus and go to a rink to have a short practice or go straight to the competition arena. Once we are at the competition arena we check in and go to a warm up area where we run through our program off ice and stretch to make sure we are ready to compete. When our time is up we have to go down to the locker rooms to put dresses, skates, earrings, and lipstick on then we go out, compete, wait for our scores to be announced at the kiss and cry, go back for a team picture then go back to the locker room to change and we are done for the day. This year is a lot easier because we just have to come to the rink a little early with our makeup already done and have someone do our hair, and put dresses on. We warm up a little bit on the ice then do run throughs until we have one we feel good about submitting.