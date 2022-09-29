Baraboo Athletic Hall of Fame induction set for Oct. 8

The Baraboo High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will be inducting its newest set of honorees during an Oct. 28 ceremony at Baraboo Country Club.

The cost to attend the Saturday event is $15 per person and can be paid at the door. The ceremony enshrining the five-person class includes a light dinner and hors d’ouevres served starting at 6 p.m., with the induction ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.

“Each has contributed to the rich history and success of the Baraboo Thunderbirds,” Peter Arndt wrote in a news release.

The five-person class spans over a century of athletic accomplishments and includes Dr. Bradbury Robinson Jr., Mike Denham, Tina Gable, Leslie Jauch and Jim Stephens.

Robinson, class of 1903, helped pioneer the sport of football after being a star player for the program during its infancy. After playing at the University of Wisconsin for one season, Robinson transferred to St. Louis University. It was during his time with the Billikens he helped change the sport forever, completing the first legal forward pass during a game against Carroll College in Waukesha on Sept. 5, 1906.

Denham, class of 1971, helped lead the boys track and field team to a share of the 1971 WIAA Class A state championship. Denham won the 440-yard dash and later anchored the fourth-place 1,600 relay team as the T-Birds scored 14 points to share the title with Neenah.

Gable, class of 1991, lettered in basketball, softball, volleyball and track. She “garnered multiple all-conference honors" and, at the time of her graduation, held school basketball records in "scoring, steals and assists,” according to the release.

Jauch, class of 2001, was a three-time All-State honoree and team MVP. She played one year for UW, appearing in 14 games and scoring 12 points in her career. Jauch remains the all-time leading scorer in school history for both boys and girls basketball with 1,529 points. She also holds the girls record for career rebounds with 750.

Stephens taught and coached a number of programs for over three decades from 1977-2010. The 2006 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame inductee is most remembered during his 15-year stint for leading the girls basketball team. Under Stephens, Baraboo won five conference championships, including a stretch of three straight South Central Conference titles from 1998-99 to 2000-01. The T-Birds also finished as league runner-up seven other times as he finished with a 240-72 record during that time and his career with a 74% winning percentage across all levels.

The induction ceremony will cap a busy week of Homecoming events, with the pep assembly scheduled for noon on Oct. 7. The Homecoming parade will follow at 3:30 p.m., with the football team set to meet Onalaska at 7 p.m.