Baraboo boys swim takes third in Wisconsin Rapids; Badger Lightning score late for another win

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swim team had its hands full with a stacked field at Saturday’s Sun Prairie Invitational. Still, the Eagles battled, recording five top-eight finishes en route to an eighth-place team finish.

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights scored 110 points to finish just behind Waunakee (135), while Linn-Marr (Iowa) pulled away against the host Cardinals to win with 477.5 points.

Helping lead the way for the Eagles was the duo of senior Matthew Loy and sophomore Sam King, who each recorded a pair of top-eight individual finishes. King had the best finish of the day for Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights as he sped to a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, touching the wall in 1 minute, 4.73 seconds.

It was a tight race throughout, as the top four were separated by less than two seconds, with Sun Prairie’s Bennett Braatz (1:02.97) narrowly beating Linn-Mar’s Blake Behrens (1:03.00). Along with his fourth-place finish in the breaststroke, King also took eighth in the 50 freestyle (:23.83).

Loy in the meantime finished fifth in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.75. He flexed his muscles in the sprint events as well, hitting the wall in 50.01 seconds to take seventh in a lightning fast 100 freestyle.