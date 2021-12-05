Baraboo boys swim takes third in Wisconsin Rapids; Badger Lightning score late for another win

The Baraboo prep boys swim team showed it has a brief memory Saturday following a tough loss in its season-opening dual meet earlier in the week.
The Thunderbirds tallied six top-three finishes en route to a third-place finish at the Wisconsin Rapids Raider Invite. Baraboo scored 377 points finishing narrowly behind runner-up Madison East (404), while Rhinelander (583) raced away with the team title.
Helping lead the way for the T-Birds was the trio of Ryan Reuter, Nicholas Riesterer and Connor Kleist. Reuter notched a pair of third-place individual finishes while Riesterer and Kleist also brought home individual bronze medals.
Reuter opened his day by taking third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 11.09 seconds and later took third in the 100 backstroke (57.86 seconds). Meanwhile, Kliest took third in the 100 butterfly (1:06.55) and Riesterer was third in the 500 freestyle (6:10.45).
Along with their individual success, the trio teamed with Logan Bradley to take third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.61), and later joined Jake Orkfritz by taking third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.76). Along with the top-three finishers the T-Birds added six more top-six finishes, including Kleist, Riesterer, Bradley, Orkfritz and Sergey Kandrykinski individually, as well as the 200 medley relay of Orkfritz, Vadzim Kandrykinski, Bradley and Oliver Ederer.
Baraboo returns to the pool next Saturday when it travels to the Fort Atkinson Invite.
Lightning strike late for win
The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team continued its strong start to the year, rallying for a 3-2 win over the Wisconsin Valley Union in a non-conference game on Saturday at Pierce Park.
Signe Begalske scored a pair of goals and Carson Blosenski had two assists, including on the game-winning goal by Reese Olson, to help the Lightning improve to 3-1-0 on the year.
After rallying from a two-goal deficit, the Union conceded a late penalty and the Lightning didn’t waste the chance as Olson fired home the assists from Kayla Capener and Blosenski with 15 minutes, 57 seconds played to seal the win.
The late game heroics looked unnecessary early as the Baraboo co-op led 2-0 after Begalske’s second goal just eight seconds into the third period, but the Union didn’t go away. Leah Pavelski scored twice in the next 11-plus minutes for the Union, including an unassisted goal with 11:04 played in the third to knot things at 2.
Capener had two assists and Olson had a helper of her own, while Alyssa Gada made 24 saves in the win for the Lightning. Baraboo will look to stay hot Monday when it travels to the Sun Prairie based Cap City Cougars (3-3-0).
Beavers grapplers roll at home duals
The Reedsburg wrestling team showed it will be might tough to deal with this season as the Beavers went a perfect 5-0 to finish first at their host eight-team dual meet.
The Beavers topped La Crosse Logan, while Lancaster edged out a one-point win over Wisconsin Dells to finish third. Reedsburg, which beat Oregon, 45-33, in their season opener, got off to a fast start with convincing wins of Westby (57-24), Riverdale (52-21) and Lancaster (45-24) in pool play.
The Beavers kept the foot on the gas with a 60-15 romp over the Chiefs in the A group semifinals, before grinding out a 42-38 win over the Rangers to secure the team win. In a back-and-forth match, the Beavers fell behind 32-30 with three matches to play after Logan’s Sam Veenstra delivered a 19-4 technical fall win over Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke.
Reedsburg’s Devin Judd and Jesus Gonzalez then sandwiched first period pins around a pin from Logan’s Brody Deal, with the latter’s being the decisive blow in the championship match. Gonzalez went 5-0 on the day with four pins and a forfeit.
Treynor Curtin also went 5-0 while Brogan Mittlesteadt, Caden Schneider, Wyatt Tourdot and Trenton Curtin each went 4-1.
Eagles hang tough in Sun Prairie
The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swim team had its hands full with a stacked field at Saturday’s Sun Prairie Invitational. Still, the Eagles battled, recording five top-eight finishes en route to an eighth-place team finish.
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights scored 110 points to finish just behind Waunakee (135), while Linn-Marr (Iowa) pulled away against the host Cardinals to win with 477.5 points.
Helping lead the way for the Eagles was the duo of senior Matthew Loy and sophomore Sam King, who each recorded a pair of top-eight individual finishes. King had the best finish of the day for Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights as he sped to a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, touching the wall in 1 minute, 4.73 seconds.
It was a tight race throughout, as the top four were separated by less than two seconds, with Sun Prairie’s Bennett Braatz (1:02.97) narrowly beating Linn-Mar’s Blake Behrens (1:03.00). Along with his fourth-place finish in the breaststroke, King also took eighth in the 50 freestyle (:23.83).
Loy in the meantime finished fifth in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.75. He flexed his muscles in the sprint events as well, hitting the wall in 50.01 seconds to take seventh in a lightning fast 100 freestyle.
Along with their individual podium finishes, King and Loy helped produce the Eagles’ best relay finish of the afternoon, teaming with senior Evan Leece and sophomore Nick Dunnum to tie for fifth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:35.55.
Dunnum, King, Leece and Ryan Godwin added a 10th-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:48.99), Leece took 14th in the 100 freestyle (:53.97), and the foursome of Loy, Godwin, Gage Ranzenberger and Anthony Rosario were 10th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.74).
Like the T-Birds, the Eagles will use the week to rest up before taking on the Fort Atkinson Invite next Saturday.
Beavers gymnasts third as team Sun Prairie Invite
The Reedsburg gymnastics team competed short-handed but with plenty of heart at Saturday’s Sun Prairie Invitational. The Beavers finished third as a team in the Small Division with 119.525 points, while Mt. Horeb (137.525) won the small school title. The host Cardinals won the Large Division championship with 134.050 points ahead of runner-up Homestead (133.075).
Helping lead the Beavers was Emily Craker, who earned the lone individual event win by taking first on the uneven bars with a score of 8.350. Craker also finished third in the vault (8.425) and sixth in the floor exercise (8.750), while Brenna Lutter was sixth on the balance beam (8.350).
In the all-around competition, Lutter place fifth (32.025) ahead of Craker (31.825) and teammate Rachel Richert (31.200).