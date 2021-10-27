Baraboo High School will hold winter sports meeting for parents Nov. 1

The Baraboo High School winter sports parent meetings will be held Monday, Nov. 1. The meetings will begin at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.

Parents must register their child for their sport on the Parent Portal located on the school's website. Those who are unable to register online can arrive at 5:30 p.m. to complete that process. At least one parent per child should attend. Students are not required to attend the meetings.