Baraboo's McKenzie Gruner gets best of both worlds with commitment to Northern Michigan

“She’s been at a different level, and I think everybody recognized that, but she brought other people along. Just that team chemistry and knowing she couldn’t do it by herself; she needed that setter and she needed that passer,” Updike said. “I think for her just always wanting to grow and bring people along with her, just speaks volumes for her.”

It’s definitely something the Wildcats can look forward to both on the court and on the track. According to Gruner, her final decision came down to Northern Michigan, which plays at the NCAA Division II level as part of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and Minnesota State Mankato. In the end, it was the environment and campus that led her to Marquette, Mich.

“The facility, I really liked the newness of it, and then the coaches and how the players spoke about them,” Gruner said.

Before her track and field season, Gruner will be hard at work on the court as part of the Madtown Juniors National U18 team. The club program based in Madison will give her a chance to play against some high caliber competition.

And while Gruner is going to miss her teammates, she’s anxious to get to work with her future ones, too.