Baraboo's McKenzie Gruner gets best of both worlds with commitment to Northern Michigan

Since she was a freshman member of the Baraboo prep volleyball team, McKenzie Gruner had the goal of playing collegiate volleyball.
It wasn’t until after her junior track and field season when she finished 11th at the WIAA Division 1 state championships when she made an amendment to her goal: run collegiate track
“I loved it so much that I was like ‘I can’t not do this,’” she said.
Gruner found the perfect place to do both in Northern Michigan University and officially inked her dual-sport future with the Wildcats by signing a pair of National Letters of Intent in a ceremony on Monday at Baraboo High School.
“I just think it’s so awesome because it’s been a dream since my freshman year to play collegiate volleyball, and now that I have the addition of going for track, I think both of the two is really great to make it work, especially for both coaches that I’m going to play for,” said Gruner, who will only be on scholarship for volleyball initially.
Thunderbirds volleyball coach Yvette Updike certainly agreed.
“There’s not a more deserving student-athlete than McKenzie,” said Updike, who was joined in attendance by family, friends and teammates for the brief proceedings.
During her brief speech, Updike recounted a time this season when Gruner took the time to opt out of a drill and rather work on her footwork for 15 straight minutes aside from the group. It’s that dedication to the little things that really stood out in Updike’s mind during the pair’s two years together.
“That’s all character-wise; as a coach you can’t always teach that kind of work ethic that she has, and I think she understands the little things are needed in the big picture,” Updike said. “McKenzie is obviously known for her hitting ability, but she worked so hard in the back court to just become a better serve receiver, to work on her serves. She wanted to become that all-around volleyball player on the court at all times.”
That dedication to improvement was reciprocated right back in Gruner’s mind, playing a big role in helping her get to where she is now.
“I know coming in as a new coach is kind of rough, but she helped me push myself and get better,” she added. “I loved it so much because she just wanted me to better myself, every single day, and she never gave up on me.”
Gruner certainly never gave up during her four year prep career, including three varsity seasons. A two-time All-Conference selection, she garnered second-team All-Badger North honors as a sophomore. And after not having a conference season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gruner turned in a sterling season this fall.
The outside hitter racked up a team-high 496 kills with a .376 hitting percentage and a .477 kill percentage to earn first-team All-Badger West recognition and break the 1,000-career kill mark in the process. Gruner knows that her success on the court didn’t happen alone, and in Updike’s mind, she made sure of it.
“She’s been at a different level, and I think everybody recognized that, but she brought other people along. Just that team chemistry and knowing she couldn’t do it by herself; she needed that setter and she needed that passer,” Updike said. “I think for her just always wanting to grow and bring people along with her, just speaks volumes for her.”
It’s definitely something the Wildcats can look forward to both on the court and on the track. According to Gruner, her final decision came down to Northern Michigan, which plays at the NCAA Division II level as part of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and Minnesota State Mankato. In the end, it was the environment and campus that led her to Marquette, Mich.
“The facility, I really liked the newness of it, and then the coaches and how the players spoke about them,” Gruner said.
Before her track and field season, Gruner will be hard at work on the court as part of the Madtown Juniors National U18 team. The club program based in Madison will give her a chance to play against some high caliber competition.
And while Gruner is going to miss her teammates, she’s anxious to get to work with her future ones, too.
“I think what I’m looking forward to most is all the same people driving towards the same goal; we’re all going to have the same passion for the sport,” she said.
Updike is hopeful that Gruner’s accomplishments will help instill that passion in the younger T-Birds she’s already made an impact on.
“I think it’s huge because what I’ve always talked to our team about is that we’re role models. For us to get down to the youth level and bring these people in to see what they can do, it’s huge,” Updike said.
“This is a monumental opportunity for McKenzie, but also our program to see somebody who’s really going to that next level and has achieved those things. It just becomes more real.”
