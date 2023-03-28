There is an abundance of talent on the diamond as the 2023 high school baseball season gets underway this week.

Here are 10 players to keep an eye on from the WiscNews coverage area.

Edison Alonso

School: Reedsburg

Grade: Senior

Position: Shortstop

Something to know: Alonso will be a three-year starter and is an All-Badger West Conference shortstop who hit .386 last season.

Quotable: Said Reedsburg coach Chris Hahn: “Edison is our team leader, on and off the field. He leads by example in practice and drills, you will not find anyone who works harder than he does. Edison is also very vocal, he is always positive, pushing guys to improve and keeping teammates upbeat and locked in. He loves the game of baseball and is an absolute pleasure to be around. He is the first to help get equipment out and the last to leave, which even includes voluntarily checking the bus to make sure it is clean when we return from a road game.”

Keegan Fleischman

School: Lodi

Grade: Senior

Positions: Pitcher, shortstop

Something to know: He’s returning from a Tommy John injury suffered last year. He would’ve been the Blue Devils’ No. 1 pitcher last year and was throwing 85-92 miles per hour prior to the injury and after recovery.

Quotable: Said Lodi coach Rodney Curtis: “He’s the captain and the one (the team) will lean on this season, during good times and bad.”

Mason Holz

School: Waupun

Grade: Junior

Positions: Pitcher, outfielder

Something to know: He hit .390 and had a 3-2 record with a 1.51 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 49⅓ innings last season and has gained a lot of experience as a three-year varsity player.

Quotable: Said Waupun coach Derrick Standke: “He brings a lot of experience that our younger kids can rely on and look to in terms of leadership. Mason was our top pitcher last year with an ERA of 1.51, often times not getting much run support. He hit leadoff for us last year and will be counted on again near the top of the lineup. Mason is a fierce competitor on the diamond and is always striving to improve his game as well as his teammates.”

Daelen Johnson

School: Beaver Dam

Grade: Senior

Positions: Pitcher, centerfielder

Something to know: He was a first-team all-conference pick and Pitcher of the Year in the Badger East after beating Waunakee, Milton and Janesville Craig. A three-year starter, Johnson has an 11-2 career record and is set to attend UW-La Crosse next season.

Quotable: Said Beaver Dam pitching coach Terry Kieffer: “Daelen is a unique baseball individual because he’s got lots of mobility, strength and agility. When you throw as hard as he does, speed can make up for a lot of errors, not that he makes many because he doesn’t. … We’re hoping for good things this year from him again. Just watching him be a leader with our teammates and his bullpens and batting practice. He’s got a terrific fastball now that he’s got some tail on it, which makes it more difficult to hit. He’s got a way-above average changeup. He can throw fastballs and changeups, and just keep you off stride all the time. Then he’s got a slider that he throws that’s got a very tight spin that breaks really late. Then he’s got a curveball that’s got a sharp break on it. He’s got four pitches that you’ve got to be ready for.”

Brock Massey

School: Mauston

Grade: Junior

Positions: Infielder, pitcher

Something to know: He’s a returning all-conference player.

Quotable: Said Mauston coach Mike Stoughtenger: “Brock is our sparkplug on offense. When he is swinging well, other guys build off of that. We look to Brock as a leader at the plate, on the mound, and he is one of our more solid infielders. Brock seems to come up in some of the biggest times in a game, and that’s the guy we want to see for us.”

Drew Mistele

School: Baraboo

Grade: Senior

Positions: Pitcher, infielder

Something to know: Mistele, who's committed to play baseball at UW-Stevens Point next season, is a four-year starter and a second-team all-conference player. He hit .380 with five doubles and 23 runs last season. He threw 33⅓ innings in 2022, collecting three wins with 31 strikeouts and 20 walks.

Quotable: Said Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue: “Drew has been a leader for our program ever since he entered it. His work ethic, commitment to success and ability to motivate others has helped our team achieve success the entire time he has been in the program. Drew’s efforts have paid off in an opportunity to play baseball at the collegiate level, but he is hungry to help himself and his teammates build upon the successes the team experienced in 2022.”

Jared Nevar

School: Wisconsin Dells

Grade: Senior

Positions: Pitcher, first baseman

Something to know: A first-team all-conference pick as a junior, Nevar returns bigger, stronger and with added velocity on his fastball since last season. He also has a solid swing that could help him become one of the most successful hitters in the conference.

Quotable: Said Wisconsin Dells coach Brent Stoughtenger: “Jared is the true definition of a leader. Leads by example and will speak out if guys are not giving their best effort in practice. Having a guy like Jared is very helpful to a first-year head coach.”

Matthew Palmer

School: Central Wisconsin Christian

Grade: Senior

Positions: Pitcher, outfielder

Something to know: He was a second-team all-conference pick last season.

Quotable: Said Central Wisconsin Christian coach Jason Smit: “Matthew is a great all-around player. He keeps hitters off balance when pitching and runs down balls in the gap while playing in center field.”

Grant Sorg

School: Sauk Prairie

Grade: Senior

Position: Utility

Something to know: Sorg is a three-sport athlete (football, wrestling and baseball) and was a WIAA state qualifier in wrestling during the winter.

Quotable: Said Sauk Prairie coach Darin Pape: “Grant is a tough, team-first ballplayer. He is willing to play anywhere on the field. He loves baseball, and shows great leadership among his peers.”

AJ Uttech

School: Columbus

Grade: Senior

Positions: Infielder, pitcher

Something to know: He’s a two-time first-team all-conference infielder and a two-time all-region, all-academic All-State player. He has a career .400 batting average and hits leadoff. He has a very high IQ and threw a no-hitter against Watertown Luther Prep in regionals last season.

Quotable: Said Columbus coach Tim Stormer: “Aaron is our team leader. He sets the table for our offense. He will be our No. 1 pitcher this spring. We are looking for him to have another big spring, no reason to think otherwise. He’s just a talented kid.”

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.

