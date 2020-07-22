17-AND-UNDER BASEBALL: Team chemistry, fun are focal points for Columbus this summer

COLUMBUS ― When the stay at home order caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted in mid-May and things returned to some semblance of normalcy later in the month and into June, baseball diamonds began to get busy again.
So Columbus High School varsity baseball coach Tim Stormer, who was set to begin his first year in the spring taking over for longtime coach Bob Jansen, quickly organized games for his 17-and-under high school players — kids who will be juniors and seniors this school year. And over the last couple of weeks they have played in five games, sporting a 2-3 record.
“We’re not playing these games right now to win them,” Stormer said. “Obviously, we want to win the games. We’re more playing them because these kids need to get the varsity level experience, so when they get to the first game next spring that they’re not going, ‘Holy smokes, this is different.’ Varsity level baseball is different. Most kids when they first play in it, they’re surprised at how fast it is.”
Stormer is not coaching in any games because he said he was told not to by the Columbus School District. Stormer has been an umpire in all but one game while TJ Adam has been the man in charge.
And Adam is excited to see the players out there playing the game they love.
“We’re playing ball, that’s the best thing for us right now,” he said. “It’s a great group of kids. We’re out here getting ready for next spring. They’ve had their ups and downs. They’re working out the kinks.”
The pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring sports season, causing a lot of heartache for kids all around the state — but particularly for kids on teams like Columbus, which with 10 returning seniors was poised to contend for a Capitol North Conference title and a trip to the state tournament.
Of those 10 seniors, Stormer said eight of them were returning starters. And with a talented bunch of underclassmen to complement them, the Cardinals were likely to cause headaches for opponents.
Stormer is excited about what the future holds, but the most important thing he had in mind for this summer was just to get the young group of kids on the diamond playing together.
He said the Cardinals will have a big gap between the different age groups and “some of those guys will have never played together."
"I like it though," he added, "because these older guys have taken some of the younger guys under their wings.”
He's also liked what he’s seen from the squad in the five games they’ve played together.
“They play hard,” Stormer said. “Everybody hustles and we play hard. We’ve got some really good, young talented players that just need to play. That’s important too. The one thing I do like is they all seem to get along really well. They have really good chemistry with one another. There’s not a lot of bickering going back and forth, which you can have on teams at times – especially when you have a pretty good age gap like we do with this group.”
Even though Columbus has a losing record, the team is showing progress in the early going. Trace Kirchberg, who will be a senior, is expected to have a monster season come spring time. He will be one of the top pitchers along with fellow senior James Mobry and juniors Christian Opper and AJ Uttech.
“We’re going to have decent pitching depth,” Stormer said.
Incoming freshman Jeff Mobry, who is James’ brother, is expected to be the catcher for the Cardinals next spring, and hasn’t disappointed this summer.
“I’m really excited about Jeff,” Stormer said. “Jeff has been playing with GRB (Academy in DeForest) the last three summers and I think it’s more than that. You can see it. When he plays with that type of competition, it stands out. He’s got to get stronger. He throws the ball pretty well right now and that’s only going to get better.”
James Mobry also has impressed Stormer.
“He’s actually very strong. He’s got a great arm,” Stormer said. “James is probably – in all the years I’ve coached baseball – one of the best infielders I’ve seen. He’s got really good hands. … He’s got pretty good range. He’s got a good arm. He’s pitched for us quite a bit this summer too.”
Stormer said Uttech has been impressive at third base as well and his knowledge of the game is second to no one.
“AJ has played a lot of baseball,” Stormer said. “He stands out on how ready he is to play. He takes that ball off the chest there (Tuesday night against Middleton) and it doesn’t even faze him. He just keeps playing. … He’s a good baseball player. His baseball knowledge is (great). He knows the game inside and out.”
All in all, the kids are just happy to be back on the diamond competing again.
“It felt great to get back into the swing of things,” James Mobry said. “We’re not 100% or in midseason form, but it’s good for now.”
“It’s really just to build the chemistry,” he added. “We all haven’t played together. It’s basically just to get better as a team to get ready for next year.”
And if there’s one thing this pandemic has sold the players on, it’s a greater appreciation for the game they love. .
“All the kids would rather be playing because they’d be home doing nothing otherwise,” Adam said. “They’re happy to be out here. They enjoy playing the game, so that’s why we’re out here playing. That’s the best thing for them.”
Kirchberg agreed, saying it's more fun now that he and his friends have had a taste of what life is like without it.
“Don’t take it for granted,” he said.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.