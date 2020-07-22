17-AND-UNDER BASEBALL: Team chemistry, fun are focal points for Columbus this summer

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring sports season, causing a lot of heartache for kids all around the state — but particularly for kids on teams like Columbus, which with 10 returning seniors was poised to contend for a Capitol North Conference title and a trip to the state tournament.

Of those 10 seniors, Stormer said eight of them were returning starters. And with a talented bunch of underclassmen to complement them, the Cardinals were likely to cause headaches for opponents.

Stormer is excited about what the future holds, but the most important thing he had in mind for this summer was just to get the young group of kids on the diamond playing together.

He said the Cardinals will have a big gap between the different age groups and “some of those guys will have never played together."

"I like it though," he added, "because these older guys have taken some of the younger guys under their wings.”

He's also liked what he’s seen from the squad in the five games they’ve played together.