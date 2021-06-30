AMERICAN LEGION: Wicklund's RBI single energizes BD Post 146 past Springs, 3-1

The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team had a hard time solving David Mueller early on in Wednesday’s match-up.
The Fond du Lac Spring starter kept Post 146 off balance throughout the opening three innings behind a handful of pitches. Griffin Wicklund eventually found the right answer in the form of a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning, lifting Beaver Dam to a 3-1 win over the Ledgers.
“I’m just trying to get the ball in the air somewhere,” Wicklund said. “It went to the right side. He gave me an 0-2 curveball right down the middle. I located it and drove it to the gap. That’s why we won.”
It was Wicklund’s only hit of the game, but it was much needed, giving Post 146 a 2-1 lead, an advantage it didn’t surrender the final three frames.
“It jumpstarted us,” he said. “We struggled with his fastball. It moved two different directions. We struggled with it early in the game, but (my hit) jumpstarted us and gave up confidence. We made better contact after that.”
Beaver Dam coach Jeremy Klug agreed.
“These guys read off that, too,” he said. “We had a couple guys on base and we got them moved up to second and third, and Griff came up and did his job. That gets guys excited and I think when guys are pumped up in here, we definitely play well.”
Wicklund’s hit broke a no-hitter Mueller was working on with no outs in the bottom of the fourth and a 1-0 Springs’ lead.
“He mixed it up well too,” Klug said. “He’s a nice pitcher and his fastball was working. He had a great breaking ball. He was throwing that when he wanted to and he was really keeping our guys off balance, but we capitalized when we needed to and had some guys on base.”
The Ledgers initially gained the run advantage when Ian Sabel scored on a wild pitch by Beaver Dam pitcher Bradon Franke.
Franke, who will be counted on in this weekend’s 2021 Firecracker Ed Kardach Memorial Tournament in Stevens Point that begins Friday, pitched 3⅔ innings with no strikeouts and gave up the earned run off one hit and four walks.
“That was a solid victory,” Klug said. “Bradon Franke started on the mound and threw excellent. He hasn’t been on the mound in quite a while other than one game earlier in the season where I think he threw three or four pitches to get the last out and close out the game. But it was an excellent outing for him.”
Wes Biel relieved Franke after he threw the wild pitch with two down in the top of the fourth, allowing the game’s opening run to score and another runner to move up to third.
“That’s part of the game,” Klug said of the wild pitch that allowed a run to score. “Bradon hadn’t been on the mound much at all and it’s been a long time. I think he threw well and I think he was getting tired out there. It was probably my mistake. I probably should’ve made a pitching change a little bit earlier. I wanted to give him some time going into this weekend into Point because he’s going to be a big part of the team this weekend.”
Biel walked Konnor Sadnownikow to put runners on the corners in the next at bat, and with Jon Korb up, Springs attempted a double steal to try and pad the lead.
Post 146 sniffed things out however, as Biel threw to Franke, who switched over to shortstop, and he quickly fired to catcher Alex Soto to cut down Brett Butz to squash the threat.
That wild pitch was the only blunder Beaver Dam had all game long on defense. Franke had three wild pitches on the night, but 27 of his 55 pitches were strikes. He also forced Springs into five groundouts and four fly outs, and the defense behind him didn’t commit an error to help his cause.
“Usually when we lose, we lose because we hurt ourselves,” Wicklund said. “When we play solid defense, we’re going to win a lot of games. That’s what we did tonight.”
Biel helped his relief effort in the bottom of the fifth as he extended the lead to 3-1 with an RBI groundout to second base with two down. The two-run cushion was plenty for Biel, as he locked things down the final 3⅓ innings with four strikeouts, earning compliments from his coach.
“That’s the best I’ve seen him throw all year,” Klug said. “He had his stuff. He was mixing it up well. He had his fastball working and the curveball and breaking ball had them off balance all night. It was a lot of fun to see.”
GALLERY: Action from Wednesday's American Legion game between BD and Springs
BEAVER DAM 3, FOND DU LAC SPRINGS 1</&hspag3>
Springs 000 100 0 —; 1 1
Beaver Dam 000 210 x — 3 4 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): S — David Mueller (L, 5-3-3-3-3), Luke Filitter (1-1-0-0-2). BD — Bradon Franke (W, 3.2-1-1-4-0), Wes Biel (3.1-0-0-0-4).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): S — none. BD — none. RBIs: BD — Griffin Wicklund 2, Wes Biel 1. Caught stealing: S — Sam Baker, Brett Butz. SB: BD — Wes Biel, Ben Scharfenberg.
