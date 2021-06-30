AMERICAN LEGION: Wicklund's RBI single energizes BD Post 146 past Springs, 3-1

Wicklund’s hit broke a no-hitter Mueller was working on with no outs in the bottom of the fourth and a 1-0 Springs’ lead.

“He mixed it up well too,” Klug said. “He’s a nice pitcher and his fastball was working. He had a great breaking ball. He was throwing that when he wanted to and he was really keeping our guys off balance, but we capitalized when we needed to and had some guys on base.”

The Ledgers initially gained the run advantage when Ian Sabel scored on a wild pitch by Beaver Dam pitcher Bradon Franke.

Franke, who will be counted on in this weekend’s 2021 Firecracker Ed Kardach Memorial Tournament in Stevens Point that begins Friday, pitched 3⅔ innings with no strikeouts and gave up the earned run off one hit and four walks.

“That was a solid victory,” Klug said. “Bradon Franke started on the mound and threw excellent. He hasn’t been on the mound in quite a while other than one game earlier in the season where I think he threw three or four pitches to get the last out and close out the game. But it was an excellent outing for him.”

Wes Biel relieved Franke after he threw the wild pitch with two down in the top of the fourth, allowing the game’s opening run to score and another runner to move up to third.