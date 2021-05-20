ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Alex Eggleston, Hustisford

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Basketball, baseball and football.
Most memorable sports moment: Winning a WIAA Division 5 state championship in prep boys basketball this past winter.
Game-day superstition: Wearing two left socks.
Nickname: Eggy.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Bucks.
Favorite athlete(s): New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson.
Favorite movie: “Hot Rod.”
Favorite book: “Hatchet.”
Favorite food: Brats.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Dream vacation: Going anywhere in Florida.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
What were your feelings winning a state championship in basketball? It was a long dream that I was waiting to wake up from. It took around a month after we won for it to settle in that we did it.
Describe your favorite memory in the state tournament run this season: Staying up late after we won.
How has the baseball season gone so far? It has been a lot of fun getting to know new players and seeing them every day.
Favorite team to face: Horicon.
Why do you like playing in sports? They are a great way to stay in shape and every sport I play is a ton of fun.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person? It kept me out of trouble and it got me close to my best friends. There is no way I would be going to college without sports.
Your advice to young kids involved in sports: Enjoy every second if the sports you play. You never know if it’ll be your last time on the court or the field.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy a Tesla for me and my family then just invest whatever is left.
What are three words that describe you? Goofy, energetic and outgoing.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Zion Williamson.
Role models: Rylee Nass and Zion Williamson.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “Whoopty.” Any Polo G song.
Pre-game meal: Pretzel and cheese with an iced coffee from Mocha Vino.
Game-day routine: Listen to music all day and play some Call of Duty with the boys.
Post high school plans: Go on to play college basketball and get a good education.