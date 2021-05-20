ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Alex Eggleston, Hustisford

Describe your favorite memory in the state tournament run this season: Staying up late after we won.

How has the baseball season gone so far? It has been a lot of fun getting to know new players and seeing them every day.

Favorite team to face: Horicon.

Why do you like playing in sports? They are a great way to stay in shape and every sport I play is a ton of fun.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? It kept me out of trouble and it got me close to my best friends. There is no way I would be going to college without sports.

Your advice to young kids involved in sports: Enjoy every second if the sports you play. You never know if it’ll be your last time on the court or the field.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy a Tesla for me and my family then just invest whatever is left.

What are three words that describe you? Goofy, energetic and outgoing.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Zion Williamson.