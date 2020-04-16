ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Caden Spors, Randolph

Year in school: Junior.
Sports/Activities: I play baseball and basketball.
Most memorable sports moment: Probably when I hit my first home run in 2015.
Game-day superstition: I put both my batting gloves in my back pocket when I’m on the field.
Nickname: Sporsy.
Favorite sport: Baseball.
Favorite sports team: Definitely the Milwaukee Brewers.
Favorite athletes: Bryce Harper, Derek Jeter and Steph Curry.
Favorite movie: “The Sandlot.”
Favorite book: The Harry Potter series.
Favorite food: Hawaiian Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Taco Bell.
Dream vacation: Cruise to the Caribbean.
Cats or dogs: Definitely dogs.
Favorite team to play against in baseball: I would have to say playing against Cambria, because I know everybody on their team and they’re our biggest rivals in any sport.
How much do you miss playing sports? I miss it a lot, even watching it on television.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Keep practicing the sports you play and try a new sport out for a year or two because you could enjoy playing it. Also don’t take these years of sports for granted because you only have so many years of playing.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy season tickets for the Brewers, a new Dodge Charger and lots of new shoes.
What are three words that describe you? Caring, Hard-working, good-student.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? I would say Michael Jordan.
Post high school plans: I’m not quite sure yet, possibly attending a tech school.
Role models: Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan.
What songs do you listen to before a game? I don’t really listen to music before games, I try to stay focused on the game.
Pre-game meal: Peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich.
Game-day routine: I don’t really have a routine, but I try to stay focused on the game throughout the day.
