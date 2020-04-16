ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Caden Spors, Randolph

How much do you miss playing sports? I miss it a lot, even watching it on television.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Keep practicing the sports you play and try a new sport out for a year or two because you could enjoy playing it. Also don’t take these years of sports for granted because you only have so many years of playing.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy season tickets for the Brewers, a new Dodge Charger and lots of new shoes.

What are three words that describe you? Caring, Hard-working, good-student.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? I would say Michael Jordan.

Post high school plans: I’m not quite sure yet, possibly attending a tech school.

Role models: Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan.

What songs do you listen to before a game? I don’t really listen to music before games, I try to stay focused on the game.

Pre-game meal: Peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich.

Game-day routine: I don’t really have a routine, but I try to stay focused on the game throughout the day.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.