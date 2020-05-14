ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cayden Plagenz, Markesan

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Corvette 2020, tickets to the Super Bowl for my entire extended family.

What are three words that describe you? Fun, hard-working and respectful.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Ryan Reynolds.

Post high school plans: Graduate from Moraine Park’s electrical distribution program.

Role models: My parents, grandparents and brothers.

What songs do you listen to before a game? Rock.

Pre-game meal: Sandwiches or pizza.

Game-day routine: School, eat, listen to music, talk with teammates and play the game.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.