ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cayden Plagenz, Markesan

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Football and baseball.
Most memorable sports moment: Watching my brother Bryce catch the game-winning pass to beat Cuba City.
Game-day superstition: No shirt under jersey.
Nickname: C.P. Little.
Favorite sport: Football.
Favorite sports team: Denver Broncos.
Favorite athletes: Von Miller.
Favorite movie: “Saving Private Ryan.”
Favorite book: “Behind Enemy Lines.”
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: Arby’s.
Dream vacation: Alaska.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against in baseball: Randolph.
How much do you miss playing sports? Very much so.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Corvette 2020, tickets to the Super Bowl for my entire extended family.
What are three words that describe you? Fun, hard-working and respectful.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Ryan Reynolds.
Post high school plans: Graduate from Moraine Park’s electrical distribution program.
Role models: My parents, grandparents and brothers.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Rock.
Pre-game meal: Sandwiches or pizza.
Game-day routine: School, eat, listen to music, talk with teammates and play the game.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!