You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cayden Plagenz, Markesan
0 comments

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cayden Plagenz, Markesan

{{featured_button_text}}
Cayden Plagenz mug.jpg

Year in school: Senior.

Sports/Activities: Football and baseball.

Most memorable sports moment: Watching my brother Bryce catch the game-winning pass to beat Cuba City.

Game-day superstition: No shirt under jersey.

Nickname: C.P. Little.

Favorite sport: Football.

Favorite sports team: Denver Broncos.

Favorite athletes: Von Miller.

Favorite movie: “Saving Private Ryan.”

Favorite book: “Behind Enemy Lines.”

Favorite food: Steak.

Favorite restaurant: Arby’s.

Dream vacation: Alaska.

Cats or dogs: Dogs.

Favorite team to play against in baseball: Randolph.

How much do you miss playing sports? Very much so.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Corvette 2020, tickets to the Super Bowl for my entire extended family.

What are three words that describe you? Fun, hard-working and respectful.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Ryan Reynolds.

Post high school plans: Graduate from Moraine Park’s electrical distribution program.

Role models: My parents, grandparents and brothers.

What songs do you listen to before a game? Rock.

Pre-game meal: Sandwiches or pizza.

Game-day routine: School, eat, listen to music, talk with teammates and play the game.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News