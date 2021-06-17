ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cole Beaudoin, Fall River

Year in school: Freshman.
Sports/Activities: Baseball, basketball and football.
Most memorable sports moment: I made a half-court buzzer beater in fifth grade.
Game-day superstition: I don’t have any superstitions.
Nickname: Bruno, Snake Eyes, Batting Gloves.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.
Favorite athlete(s): Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Favorite movie: “Dumb and Dumber.”
Favorite book: “Prisoner B-3087.”
Favorite food: Mac and cheese.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Dream vacation: Los Angeles.
Cats or dogs: None.
How has season gone played out? It has been tough because the best player is out for the year.
Favorite team to face: Rival teams like Randolph or Rio.
Why do you like playing in sports? I love sports and hanging out with my teammates.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person? If you work hard, things will work out for you.
Your advice to young kids involved in sports: Keep working hard and even if you fail, don’t give up and keep working your butt off.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A mansion; help the poor; and a personal gym.
What are three words that describe you? Shy, competitive and intense.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Role models: Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mike Trout.
What songs do you listen to before a game? I don’t really listen to music before games.
Pre-game meal: Eggs, buttered noodles, and broccoli.
Game-day routine: I relax and watch YouTube.