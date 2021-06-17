ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cole Beaudoin, Fall River

Favorite team to face: Rival teams like Randolph or Rio.

Why do you like playing in sports? I love sports and hanging out with my teammates.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? If you work hard, things will work out for you.

Your advice to young kids involved in sports: Keep working hard and even if you fail, don’t give up and keep working your butt off.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A mansion; help the poor; and a personal gym.

What are three words that describe you? Shy, competitive and intense.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Role models: Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mike Trout.

What songs do you listen to before a game? I don’t really listen to music before games.

Pre-game meal: Eggs, buttered noodles, and broccoli.

Game-day routine: I relax and watch YouTube.

