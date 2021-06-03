ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: James Mobry IV, Columbus

Why do you like playing in sports? I’ve made a lot of friends over the years competing on different teams. I’m a competitive person and I like to help make my team successful.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? It has taught me that the more work you put in, the more you will get out of it.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t give up on sports too early.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A CBR 600rr motorcycle, and take my family and friends on a vacation to Jamaica.

What are three words that describe you? Kind, funny and athletic.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Bill Gates.

Role models: My mom, dad and grandpas.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “Rapstar” by Polo G.

Pre-game meal: Cherry Limeaid Reign and a sandwich from Kwik Trip.

Game-day routine: After school, I grab some food and mentally prepare before heading to the park, listen to music with my brother.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.