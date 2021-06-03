 Skip to main content
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: James Mobry IV, Columbus
Year in school: Senior.

Sports/Activities: Baseball and football.

Most memorable sports moment: When I threw a no hitter in fall baseball this past fall.

Game-day superstition: No one can step on the foul line pre-game.

Nickname: Mobes.

Favorite sport: Baseball.

Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Brewers.

Favorite athlete(s): Dansby Swanson.

Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans.”

Favorite book: I don’t read unless I have to.

Favorite food: Ribeye steak.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Dream vacation: Somewhere in the mountains because I haven’t been there yet.

Cats or dogs: Dogs.

How has season gone so far? Decent.

Favorite team to face: Lodi.

Why do you like playing in sports? I’ve made a lot of friends over the years competing on different teams. I’m a competitive person and I like to help make my team successful.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? It has taught me that the more work you put in, the more you will get out of it.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t give up on sports too early.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A CBR 600rr motorcycle, and take my family and friends on a vacation to Jamaica.

What are three words that describe you? Kind, funny and athletic.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Bill Gates.

Role models: My mom, dad and grandpas.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “Rapstar” by Polo G.

Pre-game meal: Cherry Limeaid Reign and a sandwich from Kwik Trip.

Game-day routine: After school, I grab some food and mentally prepare before heading to the park, listen to music with my brother.

