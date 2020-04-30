ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kendall Minick, Columbus

What do you miss the most about playing sports? Getting the chance to go out and compete with my best friends and put everything we’ve worked on to use.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Just because the game is hard doesn’t mean you should quit, just keep practicing and putting in work to get better and it will pay off.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? 2020 Corvette, 2020 Denali truck, cabin on a lake, and new baseball gear.

What are three words that describe you? Hardworking, dependable and strongwilled.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.

Post high school plans: Go to Carthage College in Kenosha to study business marketing and management, and also play baseball.

Role models: My parents and sister.

What songs do you listen to before a game? Anything country.

Pre-game meal: Bag of seeds and a Bang.

Game-day routine: Go to school. When we had open campus me and a few guys would pack lunches and go get some hitting in in the cages over lunch. Then start getting mentally a ready couple hours before the game.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.