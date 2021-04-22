ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sage Stellmacher, Markesan

Favorite team to face: Montello.

Why do you like playing in sports? I get to hang out with my friends.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Taught me how to be mentally tough and to just keep pushing for things I want to achieve.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Have fun and push yourself to be the best.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I’d build a really nice house, and maybe some exotic animal like a tiger.

What are three words that describe you? Chill, Hard working, fun.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Beetlejuice.

Role models: Elon Musk.

What songs do you listen to before a game? Brass monkey by the Beastie Boys

Pre-game meal: Cheese Cup from Piggly Wiggly.

Game-day routine: Wakeup, go to school, play game.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.