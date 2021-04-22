ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sage Stellmacher, Markesan

Sage Stellmacher, Markesan Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Football and baseball.
Most memorable sports moment: Looking up at the scoreboard at the state baseball tournament and seeing my player photo. I looked pretty funny and it made it really hard to focus during my at bat.
Game-day superstition: None.
Nickname: Stelly
Favorite sport: Baseball.
Favorite sports team: Buffalo Bills.
Favorite athlete(s): Robert Griffin III, Pete Weber and John Daly.
Favorite movie: “Cars 2”
Favorite book: The Bible.
Favorite food: Burritos.
Favorite restaurant: Kwik Trip.
Dream vacation: Probably just going somewhere warm like Mexico or Guatemala.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
What are you looking forward to this baseball season? It being warmer since we’re starting later this year.
Favorite team to face: Montello.
Why do you like playing in sports? I get to hang out with my friends.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Taught me how to be mentally tough and to just keep pushing for things I want to achieve.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Have fun and push yourself to be the best.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I’d build a really nice house, and maybe some exotic animal like a tiger.
What are three words that describe you? Chill, Hard working, fun.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Beetlejuice.
Role models: Elon Musk.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Brass monkey by the Beastie Boys
Pre-game meal: Cheese Cup from Piggly Wiggly.
Game-day routine: Wakeup, go to school, play game.