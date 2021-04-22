 Skip to main content
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sage Stellmacher, Markesan
Sage Stellmacher, Markesan Year in school: Senior.

Sports/Activities: Football and baseball.

Most memorable sports moment: Looking up at the scoreboard at the state baseball tournament and seeing my player photo. I looked pretty funny and it made it really hard to focus during my at bat.

Game-day superstition: None.

Nickname: Stelly

Favorite sport: Baseball.

Favorite sports team: Buffalo Bills.

Favorite athlete(s): Robert Griffin III, Pete Weber and John Daly.

Favorite movie: “Cars 2”

Favorite book: The Bible.

Favorite food: Burritos.

Favorite restaurant: Kwik Trip.

Dream vacation: Probably just going somewhere warm like Mexico or Guatemala.

Cats or dogs: Dogs.

What are you looking forward to this baseball season? It being warmer since we’re starting later this year.

Favorite team to face: Montello.

Why do you like playing in sports? I get to hang out with my friends.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Taught me how to be mentally tough and to just keep pushing for things I want to achieve.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Have fun and push yourself to be the best.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I’d build a really nice house, and maybe some exotic animal like a tiger.

What are three words that describe you? Chill, Hard working, fun.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Beetlejuice.

Role models: Elon Musk.

What songs do you listen to before a game? Brass monkey by the Beastie Boys

Pre-game meal: Cheese Cup from Piggly Wiggly.

Game-day routine: Wakeup, go to school, play game.

Sage Stellmacher mug.png
