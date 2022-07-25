Baraboo Post 26 overcomes errors to down Beaver Dam Post 146, return to Class AA Legion State

BEAVER DAM — After graduating from Baraboo High School in 2021, Payton Steiner could have easily opted to forgo his final season of Legion Baseball on Baraboo Post 26.

Monday night he wasn’t regretting his decision to play one more season one bit.

Steiner went 2-for-3 with a double and triple and scored the game-winning run as the Bandits overcame a half-dozen errors to top host Beaver Dam Post 146, 6-5, in the Class AA Region 5 championship game at Beaver Dam High School.

“It’s awesome. Following up a successful spring where we were able to have some postseasons success and being able to do it in the summer, too, it’s an awesome feeling,” Baraboo Post 26 coach Dan Pavlue said.

“Playing for five years now, it’s been great to be able to come back and have success finally,” Steiner added.

The win sends Baraboo back to the Class AA state tournament for the first time since 2018; however, it’s the first time the Bandits qualified as non-hosts since 2006. The Bandits (16-4) did things the hard way against Post 146, too.

Baraboo squandered a 5-0 lead after the first two innings as Beaver Dam scored five runs, all unearned, in the fourth inning to square things up. Following a scoreless fifth, Steiner helped give the Bandits the lead for good in the sixth as he led off the inning with a double to left-center.

Beaver Dam’s Kyler Keel appeared to have a bead on the ball but couldn’t track it down, and two batters later Steiner raced home on a one-out single by Riley Weyh for the 6-5 lead.

“It was a big blow when they put up that five-spot, but we settled back down, did what we had to do and made big plays when we needed to,” Steiner said.

After seeing its rally wiped out, Beaver Dam (15-7) threatened in both the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t answer. Post 146 got its first two runners on base in the sixth but Baraboo squashed a sacrifice bunt to try to advance the pair into scoring position and ultimately stranded runners on the corners.

Down to their final three outs, Beaver Dam loaded the bases with one out, thanks in part to the Bandits’ sixth and final error, but again the Baraboo defense held down the fort. With one down, Steiner snared a grounder by Kaleb Schmuhl and got out the lead runner at home. Brady Henry, on in relief of starter Kalob Schadde, then got Boston Damon to fly out to right field to end the game.

“We hit him, actually, pretty good yesterday in the game prior and we hit him well,” Beaver Dam Post 146 coach Skylar Eberle said of Henry, who went 1⅔ scoreless innings with two hits and a walk.

“They were on their last breaths and so were we, they just held out longer than us. We knew we’d be right there, we just had to it and that’s what it came down to; getting enough runs.”

Baraboo struck with four runs in the first on one hit and six walks that chased starter Evan Sharkey. Henry added an RBI single in the second but Beaver Dam limited the damage from there. Post 146 countered in the fourth with five runs behind three Baraboo errors to put the pressure on.

Beaver Dam nearly took the lead in the fifth behind another error but Weyh recovered from a fielding error in center field and the Bandits cut down Ben Scharfenberg at home trying to score from first on the play.

“I wouldn’t have changed it,” Eberle said. “I would have still sent him because you never really get opportunities like that.”

Nate Tisdale and James Westover each went 2-for-3 to lead Beaver Dam. Schadde picked up the win, going 5⅓ innings with five unearned runs on five hits and six walks.

Baraboo will play in Friday’s Class AA state quarterfinals 4 p.m. in Fort Atkinson against either Shawano or Seymour. And after having to go the distance against Beaver Dam, Steiner is confident the Bandits can carry that over.

“It gives us that much more of a confidence boost to be able to hold onto a game like that,” he said. “We didn’t give up at the end when they pushed back and that should be momentum going into state.”

Baraboo 410 001 0 — 6 6 6

Beaver Dam 000 500 0 — 5 7 0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Bar: Schadde (W; 5.1-5-5-0-6-0), Henry (1.2-2-0-0-1-0). BD: Sharkey (0.2-1-4-4-6-0), Woods (L; 6.1-5-2-2-4-1).

Leading hitters — Bar: Steiner 2x3 (2B, 3B). BD: Tisdale 2x3, Westover 2x3.