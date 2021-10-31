Baraboo's Levi Kline commits to Bryant & Stratton College

Baraboo High School senior Levi Kline committed this week to play college baseball at NJCAA Division II Bryant & Stratton in Wisconsin.

Kline, who has played varsity baseball since he was a freshman in 2018-19, helped Baraboo go 16-10 last season. The Thunderbirds' season ended with a 7-2 loss to Onalaska in a WIAA Division 2 regional final in June.

Bryant & Stratton went 23-29 in 2020-21 under head coach Alex Tomter.

Sauk Prairie senior Quinn Baier also tweeted last week that he has committed to Bryant & Stratton.