 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo's Levi Kline commits to Bryant & Stratton College
0 Comments
alert
PREP BASEBALL

Baraboo's Levi Kline commits to Bryant & Stratton College

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baraboo High School senior Levi Kline committed this week to play college baseball at NJCAA Division II Bryant & Stratton in Wisconsin.

Kline, who has played varsity baseball since he was a freshman in 2018-19, helped Baraboo go 16-10 last season. The Thunderbirds' season ended with a 7-2 loss to Onalaska in a WIAA Division 2 regional final in June.

Bryant & Stratton went 23-29 in 2020-21 under head coach Alex Tomter.

Sauk Prairie senior Quinn Baier also tweeted last week that he has committed to Bryant & Stratton.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers RB Braelon Allen on fourth straight 100-yard game, getting tackled by a kicking net

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News