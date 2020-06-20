BASEBALL: 2018 Columbus HS grad Randon Dauman's roller-coaster college journey

So, on the last day a student could withdraw from classes without being affected academically, Dauman did just that and hightailed it back to Columbus, where his worried family welcomed him home.

“I just knew it wasn’t my fit there. I just knew it wasn’t my next step that I needed,” Dauman said. “Out of respect, it was a good spot for anyone else, but not me at that point.”

Ohio should’ve been a starting point for the 18-year-old. Instead, it got marked off with a red X and he was back at square one, once again trying to figure out the next chapter of his life after high school.

He eventually got back to work toward making his dreams a reality, and now two years after leaving Athens, through a lot of hard work and determination, Dauman is right back where he wanted to be ― a Division I college baseball player.

On May 23 via Twitter, the flame-throwing right-hander announced he was transferring to St. Louis University, an Atlantic 10 Conference program.

His confidence didn't waver much along the way. He knew after leaving Ohio that he had a plan to get back to the DI level.

But that didn't mean it was easy. In fact, it was especially difficult to tell his parents, Reggie and Mary Dauman.