BASEBALL: 3-run homer by Boschert boosts Beaver Dam summer team to 7-3 win over Hartford

Broden Boschert could have broken things wide open in the second inning, but his discipline at the plate betrayed him.
The next time he stepped into the batter’s box, his discipline remained loyal.
And with one swing of the bat, he delivered the dagger — a three-run homer in the fourth that broke apart a tie game and sparked Beaver Dam’s 7-3, Badgerland High School Summer League victory over Hartford on Wednesday night at Beaver Dam High School.
“In the at bat I struck out, I chased two of them that were way too high,” he said of whiffing for the final out of the second, stranding runners at the corners. “Finally I saw one I really liked.
“It was hard to be patient because (Hartford pitcher Blake Voss) was all over the place.”
Fortunately for Boschert and his Beaver Dam teammates, he was patient enough in that third trip to the plate.
Alex Soto drew a walk to lead off of the bottom of the fourth and Adam Chase got hit by a pitch in the next at-bat — and both moved up 90 feet on Jeffrey Bemis’ sacrifice bunt that put two runners in scoring position for Boschert.
Turns out, he was in scoring position, too.
“That was probably the best contact I’ve had so far this summer,” Boschert said. “It felt really good — and I knew there was a little bit of a breeze going out. I gave it a glance and I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s out.’
“He’s just a big, strong kid who can hit for power, and that’s what he did,” added Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke.
Wesley Biel, who followed Boschert’s homer with a single down the first base line and then moved to third on back-to-back walks drawn by Bradon Franke and Carter Riesen, scored the game’s final run on a passed ball.
The four-run fourth for Beaver Dam, which is now 3-0 on the summer, was a welcome sight after it had squandered a few big opportunities prior.
Chase led off the bottom of the first with a screaming double to left and eventually scored on Biel’s RBI groundout to tie the game at 1, but that’s all Beaver Dam could scratch across, stranding runners at first and third in the frame.
Then after Bemis’ RBI single to center made it 2-1 in the second, Boschert struck out to leave runners at the corners once again.
Eli Wilke’s RBI single in the third gave Beaver Dam a 3-2 lead, but again a runner was stranded in scoring position, with Wilke left at third base.
Hartford knotted the game at 3 in the top of the fourth before Beaver Dam finally broke free.
“We were getting guys on base but we just couldn’t pop that big inning,” Nate Wilke said. “It was kind of going back and forth and (Boschert’s homer) opened it up — we definitely needed that the way the game was kind of going back and forth.”
Riesen, who took the reins from Soto with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fourth but was able to strand all three runners, had little trouble keeping the lead in the next two innings. He worked around a single in the fifth and a walk in the sixth — neither runner made it to second base — to preserve the 7-3 advantage.
Chase came on to work the seventh and issued only a one-out walk, which was renderered moot when Soto, who had moved behind the dish after leaving the mound, threw that runner out trying to steal second for the second out of the inning.
“Hartford’s a good team so we were looking forward to the challenge,” Nate Wilke said. “I thought we played great. Our pitching has been coming through — I know we walked probably more than we wanted to walk, but they got out of some jams. And our defense played well.”
Soto allowed only two hits but did issue five free passes, limiting the damage to just the three runs thanks to some help from his defense. Among a handful of the good plays in the field by Beaver Dam were a bang-bang 5-3 putout by third baseman Griff Wicklund to strand a runner at second in the second inning and a diving unassisted putout by Wicklund to leave the bases loaded and keep the game tied at 3 in the fourth.
And for Boschert, who finished 1-for-3 with a walk, the homer comes a game after he went 4-for-4 with two RBIs in a 9-1 win over Watertown on Monday.
“I’ve been hitting for a little while hoping we’d get a chance to get back,” he said of staying sharp throughout the spring season, which never got started and was ultimately canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. “So mentally I was like, ‘Alright, let’s go — time to play ball.’
“The first game I was a little really rusty but then after that it feels pretty good.”
BEAVER DAM 7, HARTFORD 3
Hartford 101 100 0 — 3 3 0
Beaver Dam 111 400 x — 7 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Hartford — Blake Voss (L, 3.1-6-7-3-2), RJ Pavzar (0.2-0-0-3-0), AJ Lauston (2-0-0-1-3). Beaver Dam — Alex Soto (W, 3-2-3-5-1), Carter Riesen (3-1-0-2-3), Adam Chase (1-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Hartford — None. Beaver Dam — Adam Chase 2x3. HR—Broden Boschert (Beaver Dam). 2B: Max Teschner (Hartford), Chase.
