BASEBALL: 3-run homer by Boschert boosts Beaver Dam summer team to 7-3 win over Hartford

Riesen, who took the reins from Soto with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fourth but was able to strand all three runners, had little trouble keeping the lead in the next two innings. He worked around a single in the fifth and a walk in the sixth — neither runner made it to second base — to preserve the 7-3 advantage.

Chase came on to work the seventh and issued only a one-out walk, which was renderered moot when Soto, who had moved behind the dish after leaving the mound, threw that runner out trying to steal second for the second out of the inning.

“Hartford’s a good team so we were looking forward to the challenge,” Nate Wilke said. “I thought we played great. Our pitching has been coming through — I know we walked probably more than we wanted to walk, but they got out of some jams. And our defense played well.”

Soto allowed only two hits but did issue five free passes, limiting the damage to just the three runs thanks to some help from his defense. Among a handful of the good plays in the field by Beaver Dam were a bang-bang 5-3 putout by third baseman Griff Wicklund to strand a runner at second in the second inning and a diving unassisted putout by Wicklund to leave the bases loaded and keep the game tied at 3 in the fourth.