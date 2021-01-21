BASEBALL: Baraboo's Steiner signs with UW-Superior baseball program

Payton Steiner had a lot of free time in the past year.
The Baraboo High School senior attacked it, putting on muscle and pursuing a college baseball career. Steiner celebrated that work Thursday, signing with the University of Wisconsin-Superior during a ceremony in the Baraboo cafeteria.
“I’ve been waiting for it for awhile,” Steiner said, noting that college baseball has been on his radar since 2018. “As soon as I made varsity freshman year, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.”
But Steiner didn’t rely on the abilities he showcased as an underclassmen. The 6-foot infielder got to work in a way that became apparent to everyone around the program.
“I don’t know how many nights, weekends, summer days, I’d be going out to the tennis courts or doing something in the press box and I’d look over at the baseball field and there’s Payton,” Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp said during Thursday’s ceremony. “With a teammate... with his dad... raking the diamond... he can’t get enough baseball.”
That passion made last year particularly difficult, as Baraboo’s WIAA and American Legion baseball seasons were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Steiner was able to get some games in, earning first-team all-Woodside High School Summer League honors after batting .447 in the newly-created 13-game season at Woodside Sports Complexes in Mauston and Wisconsin Dells. He had 17 hits in 38 at-bats, finishing with 13 singles, two doubles, two triples, 10 RBIs, 14 runs, four walks, a .523 on-base percentage and a .605 slugging percentage while compiling a 2.188 ERA in 16 innings on the mound.
The pandemic also gave Steiner time to step back and look at where he was — and where he wanted to be.
“Freshman year, I was 140-145 pounds. At the end of August this year, I was 160 and I was like ‘Alright, it’s time to do something about this,’” Steiner said, noting he quit basketball and started a weight program. “Now I’m around 180 and I’ll try to sit at 180-185 by March.”
Steiner also used his time to think about exactly what he wanted to get out of college. He reached out Baraboo head coach Dan Pavlue about playing collegiately, then made a highlight video and started contacting programs.
“I admittedly put a lot of the work on his shoulders,” Pavlue said. “I knew he could handle it and I wanted to challenge him to take ownership of it. To his credit, he did. ... I was there here and there to check in on things, but really it was all him and that again speaks volumes about how, when he wants something in his life, he goes and gets it.
“I’ve coached a lot of really good high school athletes, but not many of them are the quality of human being that Payton is. To me, that’s the most important thing. He’s a tremendously talented baseball player, I don’t want to take anything away from that, but as a human being he is top notch.“
That attitude allowed Steiner to seek out what he wanted to get out of the next stage of life.
“Last year was really the first time I started diving into the idea of college baseball,” Steiner said, saying that he eventually focused on three schools for his goals of playing baseball and becoming a coach and physical education teacher. “I met with the coaches, players and kind of got an idea. After the final three, Superior was the one. I knew right away.”
Steiner, who committed in November, liked the feel — athletically, academically and socially — of the NCAA Division III Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference school in northwest Wisconsin.
“I liked how it was a smaller campus,” Steiner said of Superior, which is on the border with Minnesota and has a population of about 26,000. “And you’ve got the big city of Duluth right next to it, but you’re not a part of it. And I have the opportunity to compete the first year, and not just be in the background.”
Langkamp believes Steiner has the ability to play immediately, since he’s seen it before.
“His freshman year of high school, the very first game was a home game and he’s batting leadoff and playing shortstop,” Langkamp said. “In any sport for an underclassman to play varsity it tough physically, but it’s really more of the mental game as to why freshmen and sophomores sometimes struggle at the varsity level. But Payton was up to the challenge. You could just tell he was comfortable, he was confident.
“I knew he was going to be OK. And when I think about him going to Superior next year, again maybe as a freshman he’s hitting leadoff and playing shortstop. He’ll be OK with that... He’ll know he can get the job done.”
It also didn’t take Pavlue long to realize that Steiner could handle himself.
“I haven’t been here too long, but he’s made a very good impression on me,” said Pavlue, who was hired in the summer of 2019 and has yet to coach the varsity team due to the coronavirus. “Payton was really quick to reach out to me. It was impressively fast. ... Immediately, he was on top of me and throwing me as many questions as he could about baseball. What could he do to help our team? What could he do to get better? What could he do to help me as a new coach? He and I set up a meeting. We sat down to talk baseball and I could immediately tell there was something different about this one.
“Just the way he carried himself that first meeting was very impressive. You could tell he’s very mature, responsible, hardworking... and that first impression was just a glimpse of who he is. ... He has continued to prove to me and everyone else that he has the necessary skills, knowledge and character to achieve the goals he’s set for himself. Baraboo High School and the Thunderbird baseball program has been fortunate enough to have Payton around the last four years. He’s had a positive impact on everyone in the program.”
Steiner hopes to make a positive impact at Superior, where he is open to doing anything that gets him in the lineup.
“They’re going to let me try out shortstop and pitching the first year,” he said. “If I can do both, great. If I can do one, that’s what we’re going to stick with. But they’re looking for my bat.
“Just trying to get on base, put the ball in play. Get two strikes and you’re just trying to make contact, anything you can do to help your team out.”
Steiner is taking that team-first attitude into his senior season at Baraboo, which is scheduled to start in mid-April.
“I have a practice plan for 12 of our guys,” he said, noting it’ll start Jan. 31. “We’re going out to a facility in Portage. I’ve designed a whole program and we’re going to get ready with that since we can’t really do anything here because of gym space and everything. We’re just going to get ready to go.”
Taking what he’s learned over the last few years, Steiner used some of his time Thursday to tell the kids at the ceremony to take advantage of their time.
“I know there are youth players out there and I just want to give you guys one piece of advice,” he said. “Go make the memories that you’ll remember forever, because one day you’re going to be in the spot that I’m in today, and you’re going to ask yourself, ‘Where did all the time go?’”
Steiner has earned himself a bunch more time on a baseball diamond, starting this spring at Mary Rountree Evans Field and continuing in Superior.
“As soon as spring season’s done, they’re going to send me their stuff to kind of get tuned up,” Steiner said of the Yellowjackets, who were 2-4 under coach Frank Pufall when their 2020 season was canceled. “Then when I get out there in fall, it’s go time.”