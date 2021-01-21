BASEBALL: Baraboo's Steiner signs with UW-Superior baseball program

“I knew he was going to be OK. And when I think about him going to Superior next year, again maybe as a freshman he’s hitting leadoff and playing shortstop. He’ll be OK with that... He’ll know he can get the job done.”

It also didn’t take Pavlue long to realize that Steiner could handle himself.

“I haven’t been here too long, but he’s made a very good impression on me,” said Pavlue, who was hired in the summer of 2019 and has yet to coach the varsity team due to the coronavirus. “Payton was really quick to reach out to me. It was impressively fast. ... Immediately, he was on top of me and throwing me as many questions as he could about baseball. What could he do to help our team? What could he do to get better? What could he do to help me as a new coach? He and I set up a meeting. We sat down to talk baseball and I could immediately tell there was something different about this one.