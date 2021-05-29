BASEBALL: Beaver Dam can't handle Deforest, lose both games in Saturday's Badger North doubleheader

The Golden Beavers didn’t give up nearly as many runs in the second game, but the focus wasn’t there at the plate until the seventh inning.

Beaver Dam had the bases loaded, which eventually got two runs to cross with RBI groundouts to second by Kadin Jimenez and Jacob Stinemates to cut the deficit to 4-2. Soto struck out to end the game with a runner on third, which was the fifth batter left on base.

“Their approach was a little bit better at the plate,” Wilke said. “But that was missing in the first 13 innings of the day. Against a good team you have to come out ready to go and I thought our swings, we had some hits, but we didn’t have a lot of hard hits today. Some of it is their pitching, but some of it is the approaches to the plate. I just didn’t like our focus today.”

Hausser ― who went 3-for-4 at the plate ― led off the second game with a solo homer to right-center to put the Norskies up 1-0. He finished the game with two RBIs and homered twice ― his second coming in in the fifth inning to put the Norskies up 3-0.