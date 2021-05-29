BASEBALL: Beaver Dam can't handle Deforest, lose both games in Saturday's Badger North doubleheader

DEFOREST ― Participating teams in the Badger North Conference know when it comes time to play the DeForest prep baseball team they have come prepared and ready to play.
Beaver Dam didn’t catch that memo in Saturday’s twin bill action as the Norskies took both games 9-2 and 4-2.
“Not really, just pointing out how we played, I think we came out and had some uncharacteristic errors and they took advantage of everything,” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said. “They’re a good team. They’ve got good pitching and they hit the ball hard. They’re big, strong kids. I thought we’d respond better. It’s a huge game to see who stands at the top of the conference, and we just didn’t come out with a fire. We didn’t look good in warmups and it carried over. We looked flat for whatever reason and made errors. We were disappointed for the whole day.”
The Golden Beavers seemed lackadaisical entering the first game as they watched the Norskies (13-2, 9-2) gain a two-run advantage off a two-run homer to center by Kase Reierson with two outs in the second inning.
Beaver Dam (6-3, 4-3) quickly responded with back-to-back RBI singles by Logan Thomas and Griffin Wichlund in the third to tie the game at 2 in the third inning.
DeForest got ahead in the bottom half of the inning when Logan Engeseth scored on a wild pitch by pitcher Wes Biel. Then Keagon Kaufmann reached on an error by second baseman Ben Scharfenberg that allowed Mason Kirchberg to trot from second base all the way home for a 4-2 lead.
DeForest’s Ryan Buschmann led off the fourth inning with a triple to center, which sparked a four-run inning off five hits to go up 8-2.
Kaufmann rounded out the scoring for the Norskies in the sixth when he had an RBI single to center with two outs to make it 9-2.
Engeseth, Reierson and Kirchberg each had three hits to lead the Norskies, which finished with 12 hits as a team.
Beaver Dam pitcher Alex Soto went four innings with a pair of strikeouts and a walk while the Norksies scattered nine hits for eight runs (seven earned). Nate Tisdale pitched the last two innings for Beaver Dam and finished with two strikeouts while giving up a run off three hits and two walks.
Beaver Dam’s batting didn’t do much to help themselves as Thomas and Wichlund were the only ones with RBIs. Thomas went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Kaufman pitched five innings for the Norskies and finished with three strikeouts and gave up two runs off six hits and three walks. Nolan Hawk pitched the last two innings and struck out four and didn’t give up a hit or a run, but did walk one.
The Norskies defense helped their pitchers out by stranding 10 Golden Beavers during the first game.
“People have to step up,” Wilke said. “We told the kids too, ‘When you’re up at the box, it’s you versus the pitcher. It’s a battle and you have to be better than the pitcher and think you’re better than the pitcher.’ We didn’t come out on top in a lot of those battles.”
The Golden Beavers didn’t give up nearly as many runs in the second game, but the focus wasn’t there at the plate until the seventh inning.
Beaver Dam had the bases loaded, which eventually got two runs to cross with RBI groundouts to second by Kadin Jimenez and Jacob Stinemates to cut the deficit to 4-2. Soto struck out to end the game with a runner on third, which was the fifth batter left on base.
“Their approach was a little bit better at the plate,” Wilke said. “But that was missing in the first 13 innings of the day. Against a good team you have to come out ready to go and I thought our swings, we had some hits, but we didn’t have a lot of hard hits today. Some of it is their pitching, but some of it is the approaches to the plate. I just didn’t like our focus today.”
Hausser ― who went 3-for-4 at the plate ― led off the second game with a solo homer to right-center to put the Norskies up 1-0. He finished the game with two RBIs and homered twice ― his second coming in in the fifth inning to put the Norskies up 3-0.
“They’re just big, strong kids and they get their money’s worth on swings,” Wilke said, referring to DeForest’s strong offense on the day. “That’s what we said we’ve got to do, where when you step up to the plate, you’ve got to have the approach where you’re swinging for gaps. I think sometimes we look like we’re kind of defensive swinging, almost like two-strike swinging, on a lot of our at bats.
“But, yeah, they swing hard and they’re big kids. That’s why they’re in first place and that’s probably why they might win the conference.”
Kirchberg ― who went 2-for-4 at the plate ― had an RBI single up the middle to make it 4-0 in the seventh.
Reierson also had an RBI single up the middle to make it 2-0 in the fourth inning as well.
The Golden Beavers will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Baraboo. The T-birds two games behind the Norskies atop the league standings.
“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves and I think we did a little bit today,” Wilke said. “We’ve got to come back. We’ve got Baraboo and they’ve got (four) losses. We have to come back. We practice Monday night. Hopefully, we recharge and forget about this day because it was kind of a miserable day.
“We’ve got to come back fighting and make a run at it.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.