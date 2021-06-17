BASEBALL: Beaver Dam goes toe-to-toe with top-seed but loses on 10th-inning walk-off homer in regional finals

WEST BEND — Eventually one side had to budge.
It was Beaver Dam.
West Bend East’s George Seaman launched a one-out walk-off homer to deep left-center field in the bottom of the 10th inning and the top-seeded Suns dodged the fifth-seeded Golden Beavers’ upset bid, winning 1-0 in a classic WIAA Division 1 regional championship game.
Junior righty Alex Soto had pitched so well until that point, coming on in relief in the sixth inning and getting out of a bases loaded jam, striking out Seaman in the pouring rain — a brief change in weather from the off and on drizzle of the night — to strand a runner at second in the seventh, working a 1-2-3 eighth and working around a one-out single in the ninth.
He gave everything he had, and in the 10th he just couldn’t quite extend the game any longer.
“Nobody else we wanted out on the mound other than him,” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said. “He got us out of some jams with some great pitches.
“(Seaman) went well that way the whole game, and he got a pitch he could handle and he swung hard and it left.”
It was a pitchers’ duel all the way until the very end, with neither side able to string enough hits together to put anything other than a zero up on the scoreboard until Seaman’s homer.
Beaver Dam did threaten to strike in the top of the seventh, with Griff Wicklund leading off with a single to center.
But pinch runner Boston Damon was caught stealing and the rally never materialized.
Soto reached on a one-out single in the eighth but nothing came of it then, either.
And the Golden Beavers (11-7) went down in order in the ninth and 10th.
In the end, they simply couldn’t solve Suns (20-7) starting pitcher Nolan Gawrych (five hits allowed, no walks and eight strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings) or reliever Sam Geldnich (no hits, no walks and four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings).
“They pitched well, those two guys. They were probably two of the better ones we’ve seen all year,” Wilke said. “All credit to (the Suns), they deserved to win. It just sucks that we had to lose, but we played a very good game.”
And that’s what the Golden Beavers will turn to for a consolation prize — the fact that they did, indeed, play a good game despite it ending in defeat.
“At times this year we’ve been upset because we didn’t play good, and we can’t be upset tonight,” Wilke said. “We played a great game. I don’t think many people probably in the state thought we’d be able to beat those guys, or maybe even hang with them. But we thought in our dugout, we could.
“We battled, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
It wasn’t just Soto who got the job done for Beaver Dam on the mound, Logan Thomas also was sharp in 5 1/3 innings — giving up two hits, walking two and striking out two.
“He gutted it out. He’s been doing that all year,” Wilke said. “He did great, and then you give it to Alex. You can’t ask for any more out of your starting pitcher.”
With the loss, Beaver Dam waves goodbye to seniors Wesley Biel and Griff Wicklund, the starting catcher and first baseman, respectively.
“I hope our seniors next year kind of follow their lead, because they hung in there,” Wilke said. “Last year getting shut down and this year having all the (COVID-19) stuff going on, for them to keep us together — I love those two guys.”
WEST BEND EAST 1, BEAVER DAM 0 (10 INNINGS)
Beaver Dam 000 000 000 0 - 0 5 3
West Bend East 000 000 000 1 - 1 6 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): BD – Thomas (5.1-2-0-3-2), Soto (L, 4-4-1-1-2). East – Gawrych (7.1-5-0-0-8), Geldnich (2.2-0-0-0-4).
Leading hitters (two or more): BD – Wicklund 2x4. East – Seaman 2x5. HR: East – Seaman. 2B: East – Seaman, Trampe. RBI: East – Seaman 1.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.