BASEBALL: Beaver Dam goes toe-to-toe with top-seed but loses on 10th-inning walk-off homer in regional finals

Beaver Dam did threaten to strike in the top of the seventh, with Griff Wicklund leading off with a single to center.

But pinch runner Boston Damon was caught stealing and the rally never materialized.

Soto reached on a one-out single in the eighth but nothing came of it then, either.

And the Golden Beavers (11-7) went down in order in the ninth and 10th.

In the end, they simply couldn’t solve Suns (20-7) starting pitcher Nolan Gawrych (five hits allowed, no walks and eight strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings) or reliever Sam Geldnich (no hits, no walks and four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings).

“They pitched well, those two guys. They were probably two of the better ones we’ve seen all year,” Wilke said. “All credit to (the Suns), they deserved to win. It just sucks that we had to lose, but we played a very good game.”

And that’s what the Golden Beavers will turn to for a consolation prize — the fact that they did, indeed, play a good game despite it ending in defeat.