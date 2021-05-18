BASEBALL: Beaver Dam returns to action after 17-day layoff, wins 6-0 over Portage

It was Opening Day. Again.
And not even steady, albeit mostly light, rain was going to spoil things for Beaver Dam’s prep baseball team.
After having to shut things down because of a COVID-19 case following a season-opening doubleheader sweep of Appleton East back on May 1, the Golden Beavers finally were able to take the diamond again on Tuesday evening.
They didn’t waste any time getting back in the swing of things, either, putting up three runs in the first inning en route to a 6-0, Badger North Conference victory over Portage.
“We were happy just to get the game in,” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said. “We looked at the forecast all day and it wasn’t looking great for a while, but we thought we’d give it a try.
“It’s not easy — the mound starts getting a little slick. It was kind of a tough game to get into mentally, but we did enough to win.”
The Golden Beavers (3-0, 1-0 Badger North) did all they’d need to do offensively right away in the first.
Alex Soto led off the bottom half of the inning with a walk, moved up 90 feet on an error and then came into score when Evan Sharkey reached on another error, all with nobody out.
Wesley Biel then followed with an RBI double to make it 2-0, and pinch runner Kadin Jimenez would take third and then home on two separate wild pitches to make it 3-0.
Adrian Kopecky was making his first start on the hill after having pitched two innings in relief so far this season for Portage (0-10, 0-7), and his not having been the starter yet may have played a part in his early struggles — although the fielding errors didn’t help his cause any.
But after a two-out walk with the bases empty threatened to make things messy again, Kopecky got a ground ball to start an inning-ending double play.
“I think he was a little nervous. And the ball wasn’t easy to grasp all night long,” Portage coach Mike Hemming said. “You take away those two early errors and I thought he pitched a heck of a game.”
He did, indeed.
After the rocky first frame, Kopecky settled in and allowed only two walks and a single over the next three innings to keep the score at 3-0 headed to the fifth.
“We came out with a lot of fire and put a three-spot on them in the first inning, and I thought we’d kind of keep that going but we hit a little bit of a lull,” Wilke said. “I don’t think we had great approaches at the plate like we’d like to have, but our pitching kept us in there.”
Added Hemming of Kopecky, “He started to grasp the concept of the strike zone. He knew that if he could get ahead good things would happen. I was really happy to see him do that.
“Coming in he’d only pitched two innings total, and then to pitch against Beaver Dam, that isn’t the easiest thing despite the weather. So I was really happy the way he started throwing strikes.”
Beaver Dam did, effectively, deliver the dagger in the fifth, though, getting three more runs to make it 6-0.
Like in the first inning, the Golden Beavers got some help from Portage’s defense.
Sharkey laced a one-out double to left center but then Biel reached on an error to put runners at first and third.
It looked as though Portage might get out of the inning unscathed when first baseman Andrew Kopfhammer fielded a grounder, looked Sharkey back at third and got the out at first for what should have been the final out if not for the earlier error.
But Griff Wicklund blooped a two-run singled into shallow right to make it 5-0 and Beaver Dam would later get the sixth run on a hit by pitch.
All in all, it wasn’t that bad for Portage. If not for the two big innings by Beaver Dam — both of which were as much the result of sloppy defense as anything else — the Warriors would have fared just fine.
It didn’t help their cause that they couldn’t get timely hits, though. The Warriors had a runner at second with one out in the first and couldn’t get him home, and they also had runners at second and third with one out in the third inning, runners at first and third with two outs in the fourth and a runner at third with two outs in the sixth and came up empty each time.
“It just seems like something bites us every game,” Hemming said. “We’re just going to keep plugging away to overcome it.
“We’re a very young team and we knew that we were going to kind of take our lumps. But we’re about at the halfway mark of the season and we’re going to go full steam ahead and try and get after it.”
Beaver Dam, on the other hand, isn’t anywhere near the midpoint of its season due entirely to the COVID-19 pause.
But Wilke shares the same optimism as Hemming that good things are ahead for his team.
“We were totally shut down so we didn’t even practice. So we kind of relied on kids throwing with their dads in the back yard, or brothers or sisters. And that’s tough,” he said. “The hitting is the difficult part. There’s nothing like seeing it off the mound and when you don’t know what the guy’s throwing — it’s not just batting practice.
“They’ll get it down.”
The Golden Beavers didn’t need to be red-hot at the plate in this one. Pitchers Daelen Johnson (five innings, three hits, one walk, eight strikeouts) and Soto (two innings, no hits, one walk, no strikeouts) made sure of that.
“I think our pitching’s going to be pretty good. We’ll be tested here with all the games we’ve got now, because a lot of things got pushed back. But I think we’ve got a good pitching staff.
“And if we can hit better than we did today and field a little better, I think we’ll have a good team.”
BEAVER DAM 6, PORTAGE 0</&hspag3>
Portage 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Beaver Dam 300 030 x — 6 7 4
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Portage — Adrian Kopecky (L, 4-2-2-5-3), Haakon Johnson (1-3-0-1-0), Noah Pixler (1-2-0-0-0). Beaver Dam — Daelen Johnson (W, 5-3-0-1-8), Alex Soto (2-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Portage — None. Beaver Dam — Wesley Biel 2x4. 2B: Biel, Evan Sharkey (BD).
