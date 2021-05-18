BASEBALL: Beaver Dam returns to action after 17-day layoff, wins 6-0 over Portage

“Coming in he’d only pitched two innings total, and then to pitch against Beaver Dam, that isn’t the easiest thing despite the weather. So I was really happy the way he started throwing strikes.”

Beaver Dam did, effectively, deliver the dagger in the fifth, though, getting three more runs to make it 6-0.

Like in the first inning, the Golden Beavers got some help from Portage’s defense.

Sharkey laced a one-out double to left center but then Biel reached on an error to put runners at first and third.

It looked as though Portage might get out of the inning unscathed when first baseman Andrew Kopfhammer fielded a grounder, looked Sharkey back at third and got the out at first for what should have been the final out if not for the earlier error.

But Griff Wicklund blooped a two-run singled into shallow right to make it 5-0 and Beaver Dam would later get the sixth run on a hit by pitch.

All in all, it wasn’t that bad for Portage. If not for the two big innings by Beaver Dam — both of which were as much the result of sloppy defense as anything else — the Warriors would have fared just fine.