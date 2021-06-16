BASEBALL: Beaver Dam wins thrilling back-and-forth regional semifinal over Slinger, 10-8

SLINGER — One. Two. Three.
Just like that, relief pitcher Alex Soto escaped a based loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the seventh inning and Beaver Dam’s prep baseball team lived to see another day.
Soto got a groundball back to the mound to start a game-ending 1-2-3 double play and the celebration ensued, as the fifth-seeded Golden Beavers won 10-8 over fourth-seeded Slinger on Tuesday night in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals.
But it wasn’t just how it ended that made this victory for the Golden Beavers extra special. It was everything that led up to it.
It was trailing 5-1 through three innings. It was rallying to go in front 8-6 in the top of the fifth. It was rallying again to break an 8-all tie in the top of the sixth.
And it was doing all this after a rocky month and a half that saw the Golden Beavers have to put things on pause for two weeks because of COVID-19 right after sweeping a season-opening doubleheader at Appleton East, eventually racing to the finish line of the regular season with a modest 9-7 record.
That’s why this victory ranks so highly for Soto and his Beaver Dam teammates.
“Number one, for sure,” Soto said. “Best win of the year.”
Soto started the bottom of the seventh by hitting Owls (13-13) No. 8 batter Logan Gromacki on a full-count pitch and then a one-out error added salt to the wound.
But he got just what the doctor ordered with No. 2 batter Cade Neuber at the plate.
“I’ve been throwing the splitter for probably three years now and it’s working for me. Those were the only pitches I threw that last kid there, and I got my ground ball,” the junior right-hander said. “I threw it right to (catcher) Wesley (Biel) and I just knew it was going to be a double play as soon as I threw it.”
One. Two. Three.
Just like that, coach Nate Wilke gets to fill out the line-up card at least one more time when the Golden Beavers head to West Bend East on Thursday for a date with the top-seeded Suns in the regional finals.
“It’s been a crazy year. I was thinking the other day, these seniors — it seems like their senior year just started,” Wilke said of Biel and first baseman Griff Wicklund, and how they had to cram 14 of their 16 regular season games in between May 18 and June 10 due to the two-week pause. “We wanted to win it for the seniors — two guys who are just great kids.
“We just battled. We could have quit when we were down 5-1 but our kids kept fighting and kept believing, and everyone kind of stepped up.”
Never bigger than in the top of the fifth, when Beaver Dam sent 10 batters to the plate starting with a leadoff triple to center by Soto.
He would score on an RBI single by Evan Sharkey, the No. 2 batter in the order, to make it 6-3. Then came a one-out single by Logan Thomas to put runners at the corners for Wicklund, whose RBI single to center made it 6-4.
Later in the frame, Daelen Johnson’s RBI double knotted things up at 6.
And then it was Kaleb Schmuhl’s turn.
Schmuhl, who wasn’t supposed to be in the line-up but got called upon at the last minute when starting right fielder Jacob Stinemates was injured in pregame warm-ups and had to be scratched, was up in a big spot trying to keep the inning alive.
And he did, delivering an RBI single to give the Golden Beavers a 7-6 lead.
Not only that, he later came around and scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-6.
“That’s how you win games,” Wilke said. “Everybody contributes.”
In fact, all but one hitter in Beaver Dam’s order had at least one hit on the night. And the bottom of the order — Ben Scharfenberg, Johnson and Schmuhl — combined for five RBIs.
Soto worked three innings of relief, allowing two runs — neither of them earned — on one hit and one walk, striking out none.
Wilke never wavered on leaving him in there with the game on the line in the bottom of the seventh.
“He’s a gamer and he wanted the ball,” Wilke said. “We just said, ‘It’s your game.’”
It was Johnson’s game to start, though. And believe it or not, he pitched very well despite giving up six runs — all earned — on five hits and three walks in four innings of work.
“He battled,” Wilke said. “He thought some of those pitches were strikes, and it’s easy to get rattled and kind of lose your composure. But he gathered himself. He kept us in there.
“He’s a sophomore, and we put a lot on his plate the whole year. He kept us in the game enough to get to Alex.”
Johnson limited the damage by stranding a runner in scoring position in all four innings he worked.
And that meant the hill Beaver Dam had to climb after four innings — a 6-2 deficit — was just manageable enough.
Slinger tied the score at 8 in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single by Blake Durbin with nobody out. But after a sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third with one out, Soto was able to get a pop-out and a groundout to keep Beaver Dam from falling behind.
Biel and Thomas then led off the top of the sixth by drawing back-to-back walks, and both would score on Scharfenberg’s two-run single — the game-winning hit, as it turned out.
The Golden Beavers lost their right fielder just before the game started. They fell in a 5-1 hole early and still trailed 6-2 headed to the fifth. And they committed five errors on the night, to boot.
And then after all they did to still put themselves in position to win it, they watched as Slinger loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, looking for all the world like the Owls were going to punch Beaver Dam in the gut with a walk-off victory.
One. Two. Three.
Just like that, as memorable a win as can be.
“We know we’re a good team. Our kids believe and that’s all you need,” Wilke said. “They believed we were going to win, and we did.”
BEAVER DAM 10, SLINGER 8
Beaver Dam .. 001 162 .0— 10 13 5
Slinger .......... 104 120 0 — 8 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Beaver Dam — Daelen Johnson (4-5-6-3-2), Alex Soto (W, 3-1-0-1-0). Slinger — Jonah Bera (4.1-9-5-1-3), Johnson (0.1-2-2-0-0), Auggie Frasheski (L, 0.2-2-2-3-0), Foerster (1.2-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Beaver Dam — Alex Soto 2x4, Evan Sharkey 2x5, Logan Thomas 2x3, Griff Wicklund 2x4, Kadin Jimenez 2x4. Slinger — Clatyon Leverance 2x4.