BASEBALL: Beaver Dam wins thrilling back-and-forth regional semifinal over Slinger, 10-8

But he got just what the doctor ordered with No. 2 batter Cade Neuber at the plate.

“I’ve been throwing the splitter for probably three years now and it’s working for me. Those were the only pitches I threw that last kid there, and I got my ground ball,” the junior right-hander said. “I threw it right to (catcher) Wesley (Biel) and I just knew it was going to be a double play as soon as I threw it.”

One. Two. Three.

Just like that, coach Nate Wilke gets to fill out the line-up card at least one more time when the Golden Beavers head to West Bend East on Thursday for a date with the top-seeded Suns in the regional finals.

“It’s been a crazy year. I was thinking the other day, these seniors — it seems like their senior year just started,” Wilke said of Biel and first baseman Griff Wicklund, and how they had to cram 14 of their 16 regular season games in between May 18 and June 10 due to the two-week pause. “We wanted to win it for the seniors — two guys who are just great kids.

“We just battled. We could have quit when we were down 5-1 but our kids kept fighting and kept believing, and everyone kind of stepped up.”