BASEBALL: Biel highlights five Beaver Dam players with Badger North Conference honors

The Beaver Dam prep baseball team had an up-and-down, roller coaster type of season in the Badger North Conference.
The Golden Beavers began the season on May 1 with a pair of easy non-conference wins during a doubleheader with Appleton East, but soon after their season came to a halt due to COVID-19 related issues.
The season didn’t start back up until May 18 when they Golden Beavers defeated Portage 6-0 in the Badger North. The season was already condensed because of COVID-19, but with the two-week layoff, coach Nate Wilke said the guys kind of suffered a little bit as they were sometimes playing three or four games a week.
Even with all the hassle, the Golden Beavers persevered and the league-coaches took notice. They voted senior Wes Biel as a first-teamer; junior Logan Thomas and sophomore Daelen Johnson as second-teamers; and senior Griff Wicklund and junior Alex Soto as honorable mention.
“All of them had great years, obviously,” Wilke said. “They were recognized by the conference as having big years.”
Biel was a special player that was highly touted by his coach. He batted .364 with 11 RBIs, and because of his raw power, he had more extra-base hits (one homer, one triple, eight doubles) than he did singles (six).
“He’s just pure power and a great hitter,” Wilke said.
Then when he was behind the plate as a catcher, he threw out eight runners trying to steal bases on him.
“To me, I think he was the best catcher in our league and there were some very good catchers in our league,” Wilke said. “A lot of teams didn’t try to steal against us because they would see him throw down to second. He blocked the ball great and he’s got a cannon back there for an arm. His popup time was super fast.”
The Golden Beavers needed that confidence behind the plate because it eased the pitchers’ minds.
For instance, Thomas (1-1) and Johnson (3-1) were both second-team pitchers in the Badger North and had a combined 4-2 record in the Badger North Conference.
Thomas had a 3.17 ERA while Johnson was at 3.8. Johnson finished the league season with 20 strikeouts in 22 innings.
“He had great velocity,” Wilke said of Johnson. “He plays a lot of good talent during the summer. He plays with GRB and for a sophomore to come in and be your ace, we weren’t really sure. You just never know with a sophomore how that’s going to do at the varsity level. He was the real deal and had a great sophomore season for us.”
Both were incredible batters at the plate for the Golden Beavers, too.
Thomas led the team with a .400 batting average with eight RBIs, a home, a triple and a double. Wilke said his range in the outfield made him the perfect centerfielder as well, finishing conference play with 18 putouts.
“He was great to have in centerfield,” Wilke said. “Any ball that was hit out there, he was going to catch and run down. He had a couple plays where he threw guys out.”
Johnosn, on the otherhand, finished league action with a .381 batting average with four triples and three doubles. Of his 16 hits against Badger North foes, seven went for extra bases and six RBIs.
“He’s got a very bright future for us, on the mound and on the field,” Wilke said.
Soto was another pitcher Biel caught for as well. He finished with a 2-1 record and one save.
But it was his bat that impressed the Badger North Conference coaches. Even though he was the leadoff hitter for the Golden Beavers, he finished with 10 RBIs, which was stunning for Wilke.
“That’s impressive to hit 10 RBIs and hitting in that No. 1, leadoff spot,” Wilke said. “That’s usually not your big RBI guy. He wound up having a lot of RBIs for us.”
Soto also impressed his coach with his strikeouts-to-walks ratio, having been struck out just six times and walked eight.
“It’s great, especially as your leadoff hitter,” Wilke said. “You don’t want the guy striking out a lot. He definitely did not. He was a great leadoff hitter for us.”
And for Wicklund, Wilke was pleased of the senior’s final season. He averaged .326 at the plate with nine RBIs and 12 runs scored. He, too, had a great strikeout-to-walk ratio with six strikeouts and 10 walks.
“If you get more walks than you get strikeouts, that’s pretty impressive,” Wilke said. “That’s the goal as a hitter. He always makes contact and if you needed him to hit the ball on the ground to get a guy over to second base, he could of if you needed a sacrifice fly ball, he would do it. He had very good bat control. He’s a very smart baseball player.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.