BASEBALL: Biel highlights five Beaver Dam players with Badger North Conference honors

Then when he was behind the plate as a catcher, he threw out eight runners trying to steal bases on him.

“To me, I think he was the best catcher in our league and there were some very good catchers in our league,” Wilke said. “A lot of teams didn’t try to steal against us because they would see him throw down to second. He blocked the ball great and he’s got a cannon back there for an arm. His popup time was super fast.”

The Golden Beavers needed that confidence behind the plate because it eased the pitchers’ minds.

For instance, Thomas (1-1) and Johnson (3-1) were both second-team pitchers in the Badger North and had a combined 4-2 record in the Badger North Conference.

Thomas had a 3.17 ERA while Johnson was at 3.8. Johnson finished the league season with 20 strikeouts in 22 innings.

“He had great velocity,” Wilke said of Johnson. “He plays a lot of good talent during the summer. He plays with GRB and for a sophomore to come in and be your ace, we weren’t really sure. You just never know with a sophomore how that’s going to do at the varsity level. He was the real deal and had a great sophomore season for us.”

Both were incredible batters at the plate for the Golden Beavers, too.