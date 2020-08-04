BASEBALL: Big 2nd, 3rd innings boost Beaver Dam to 9-5 win over Portage

Portage scratched a run across in the top of the second inning to break apart a tie game and take the lead, but the damage could have been a lot greater. And in the bottom half of the frame, Beaver Dam made the visitors pay for not taking full advantage of the opportunity.
Bradon Franke sandwiched strikeouts around a two-out bases loaded walk to get out of a one-out bases loaded jam with minimal harm inflicted. And then after a two-out error extended the bottom half of the second, it was Franke again who came through, delivering a two-run single to left to give Beaver Dam a 3-2 advantage that it would never relinquish en route to a 9-5 victory on Tuesday night at Beaver Dam High School.
Going from flirting with a crooked number in the top half to giving up the lead in the bottom half was a big swing in the contest, to be sure.
“Absolutely,” said Portage coach Mike Hemming, whose team had clean-up batter Matthew Miles at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the second. “And then in the (bottom of the) inning, we very well could have been out of it with no runs but we had an error and that set up a hit that scored runs.
“So that second inning was kind of huge to give them the momentum.”
Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke agreed.
“Bradon struggled a little bit getting ahead in the count. But he battled through. Their kids are good hitters and for us to get out of it, that was huge,” Wilke said. “That could have easily gone the other way in a hurry and been not so good.”
But it didn’t. And then in the third inning, Beaver Dam really poured salt in Portage’s wound when Adam Chase, Eli Wilke and Griffin Wicklund delivered three straight one-out RBI singles to make it 6-2 in what ended up being a six-run frame that put Portage in a 9-2 hole.
A run scored when Jeffrey Bemis reached on a two-out error, making it 7-2, and then Alex Soto and Franke followed with back-to-back RBI singles to cap off the big inning.
Portage committed three errors in the game and four of Beaver Dam’s runs were unearned, a sloppy performance that Hemming said might have had something to do with the fact this was his team’s first game not played on the synthetic surface at the Woodside sports complexes in Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.
“Hands down, this is the worst defensively that we’ve played all year,” he said. “Maybe it’s the concept of, it’s the first time we’ve played on dirt and grass. A lot of intangibles. Sometimes it doesn’t go the best for you.”
Beaver Dam wasn’t about to be lulled to sleep, though.
“We kept telling the kids, ‘Don’t’ let up — don’t let up — because (Portage knows) how to win and they’re good hitters,’” Wilke said. “A big inning (by Portage) was definitely a worry of ours — that they were going to start hitting the ball.
“Even at the end here, until we got that third out I wasn’t resting or relaxing at all. I’m proud of the kids — we battled.”
Portage did indeed scratch back a little, scoring a pair on Colton Brandsma’s two-out double in the fourth to make it 9-4. But Portage went down in order in the fifth and sixth innings and was fighting both a big deficit as well as daylight coming to an end as it attempted to rally in the seventh.
Miles did deliver a one-out RBI single to make things interesting, bringing the potential tying run to the on-deck circle with runners at first and second. But Soto snuffed out the fire with back-to-back strikeouts to end the contest.
Portage came into the contest having won the regular season title in a summer league at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston with a 10-0 record before falling to Viroqua in the tournament championship game to end league play at 13-2.
So Beaver Dam, which came in on the heels of a 10-7 win over a talented Hartford team on Sunday afternoon and was sitting at 6-5 was playing for a winning record, knew Tuesday night’s opponent was no pushover.
“Our kids were fired up,” Wilke said. “They looked forward to the challenge, and they responded.
“To get two wins in a row to end it, against two good teams, it’s special for them. That’s something they’re going to carry with them for the rest of their lives.”
Even though Portage lost, Hemming’s sentiments were similar.
In addition to the impressive 13-3 record, his team also saw two combined no-hitters this summer — one turned in by Brandsma and Miles and another by Miles, Brett Walker and Ethan Bauer — and an inside the park home run by Delnato Sheppard Jr.
“And that was something else to watch him run,” Hemming said. “So we’ve had a lot of great memories that they’ll remember from this summer.”
BEAVER DAM 9, PORTAGE 5
Portage 110 200 1 — 5 8 3
Beaver Dam 126 000 x — 9 11 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Portage — Brett Walker (L, 2-8-5-3-1), Ryan Schultz (3-3-0-0-2), Matthew Miles (1-0-0-0-2). Beaver Dam — Bradon Franke (W, 4-6-4-6-6), Alex Soto (3-2-0-0-4).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Portage — Brett Walker 3x3, Matthew Miles 2x4. Beaver Dam — Bradon Franke 3x4, Wesley Biel 3x4. 2B: Brett Walker.
