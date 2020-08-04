BASEBALL: Big 2nd, 3rd innings boost Beaver Dam to 9-5 win over Portage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portage scratched a run across in the top of the second inning to break apart a tie game and take the lead, but the damage could have been a lot greater. And in the bottom half of the frame, Beaver Dam made the visitors pay for not taking full advantage of the opportunity.

Bradon Franke sandwiched strikeouts around a two-out bases loaded walk to get out of a one-out bases loaded jam with minimal harm inflicted. And then after a two-out error extended the bottom half of the second, it was Franke again who came through, delivering a two-run single to left to give Beaver Dam a 3-2 advantage that it would never relinquish en route to a 9-5 victory on Tuesday night at Beaver Dam High School.

Going from flirting with a crooked number in the top half to giving up the lead in the bottom half was a big swing in the contest, to be sure.

“Absolutely,” said Portage coach Mike Hemming, whose team had clean-up batter Matthew Miles at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the second. “And then in the (bottom of the) inning, we very well could have been out of it with no runs but we had an error and that set up a hit that scored runs.

“So that second inning was kind of huge to give them the momentum.”

Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke agreed.