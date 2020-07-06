BASEBALL: Boschert, Beaver Dam methodically take care of Watertown in summer league action

One run in the first inning, one in the second, one in the third.
Finally after a scoreless fourth frame, the Beaver Dam summer baseball team broke the game open Monday night at Watertown.
Beaver Dam scored two in the fifth, three in the sixth and then just for good measure once more in the seventh to methodically come away with a 9-1 victory in a Badgerland High School Summer League game played at Washington Park in Watertown.
Jeffrey Bemis reached with a one-out single to center in the top of the first inning then went from first to third on Broden Boschert’s single to right, coming home for the game’s first run on an RBI groundout by Wesley Biel.
Then in the second, Carter Riesen drew leadoff walk, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on an error to make it 2-0. The lead grew to 3-0 an inning later when Boschert — who would finish the night a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs — singled, stole second, move to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.
Watertown got on the board in the bottom of the fourth but Boschert’s double plated Bemis to make it 4-1 before Boschert would touch home plate on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.
Back-to-back RBI singles by Boschert and Biel capped off a three-run sixth for Beaver Dam, which got its first run in the frame courtesy of Kyle Wheeler-Wood — who got plunked to lead off the inning, moved up 90 feet on Alex Soto’s single, stole third and then scored on Bemis’ RBI fielder’s choice.
Eli Wilke drew a walk to lead off the top of the seventh and eventually scored on Griffin Wicklund’s RBI groundout, making 9-1.
Riesen, who came on to start the bottom of the seventh, worked a 1-2-3 frame to slam the door shut.
Bradon Franke got the win on the mound, throwing five innings of two-hit ball with two walks and five strikeouts. The one run scored against him was earned.
Adam Chase bridged the gap from Franke to Riesen. He allowed a hit and two walks to start the sixth, but got out of the jam by picking a runner off first base for the first out, then with runners on first and second, got a flyout and a strikeout to end the frame.
Bemis went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI to complement Boschert at the dish, while Biel had a pair of RBIs.
Boschert’s double was the only extra-base hit of the night for Beaver Dam, which improved to 2-0 on the summer and will next be in action Wednesday night at home against Hartford.
