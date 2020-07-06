BASEBALL: Boschert, Beaver Dam methodically take care of Watertown in summer league action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One run in the first inning, one in the second, one in the third.

Finally after a scoreless fourth frame, the Beaver Dam summer baseball team broke the game open Monday night at Watertown.

Beaver Dam scored two in the fifth, three in the sixth and then just for good measure once more in the seventh to methodically come away with a 9-1 victory in a Badgerland High School Summer League game played at Washington Park in Watertown.

Jeffrey Bemis reached with a one-out single to center in the top of the first inning then went from first to third on Broden Boschert’s single to right, coming home for the game’s first run on an RBI groundout by Wesley Biel.

Then in the second, Carter Riesen drew leadoff walk, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on an error to make it 2-0. The lead grew to 3-0 an inning later when Boschert — who would finish the night a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs — singled, stole second, move to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.

Watertown got on the board in the bottom of the fourth but Boschert’s double plated Bemis to make it 4-1 before Boschert would touch home plate on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.