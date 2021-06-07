BASEBALL: Bresser throws one-hitter to lead Waupun past Campbellsport, earn share of ECC title

The victory gave the Warriors a share of the ECC title with Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran. Waupun has won the ECC title either outright or a share of it in each season ― besides last season since it was cancelled due to COVID-19 ― since it began in 2016.

“We were a little nervous at the beginning of the year because we had that streak where we couldn’t put it together, but to put it together now, especially with playoffs coming up and playing as good as we are, it feels great,” Bresser said.

This year was especially tougher than normal because of the tight scheduling and not being able to practice as often as Standke would like.

“With a little bit of work this year (we won it),” Standke said. “That’s our first goal every year, is to win our conference. We have a lot of seniors this year, but they missed a lot of valuable time not playing last year. Wyatt (Paul) and Cole (Hicken) were the only ones that played as sophomores. Noah (Gerritson) did sparingly and Carson (Bresser) did sparingly. For them to step into this conference, it’s very well balanced this year.

“I’m very impressed with our conference. For them to hang out on top, I’m pretty proud of them.”

However, the Warriors made it work. And they got right down to business against the Cougars.