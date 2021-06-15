BASEBALL: Campbellsport upsets Waupun in Div. 2 regional semifinal

WAUPUN — Senior pitcher Carson Bresser had Campbellsport’s number this season. The Waupun pitcher had a pair of complete game victories against the Cougars, which both proved to be key to the Warriors winning a share of the East Central Conference championship, but on Tuesday, Campbellsport got its revenge.
The fourth-seeded Cougars pounded out eight of their 11 hits against the lanky right-hander, scoring twice in the second inning, and then chased Bresser from the mound with two more runs in the fifth, on their way to a 6-1 victory over top-seeded Waupun in a Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
“Going into this game, (Bresser) had pitched 14 innings against them this year and had only given up one run, and that was a homer,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said of his decision to start Bresser on the mound. “So we thought that was a smart decision to start him. To their credit, they put the bat on the ball, and we didn’t get him any run support. One run isn’t going to win many games.”
And even though Bresser didn’t have his same stuff on the mound, he didn’t exactly get much support from his teammates. Campbellsport right-hander Jalen Gellings gave up just two hits in 6 ⅔ innings of work, and struck out 10, on his way to earning the victory on the mound for the Cougars.
It was Bresser that got Waupun’s first hit of the game, a one-out single in the first inning. The Warriors didn’t get another hit until senior Austin Wiese singled with one out in the seventh inning.
“Jalen is a good pitcher. We struggled a little bit,” Standke said of his team’s offense. “I thought we hit some balls pretty well, just right at them, and they made plays for the most part.”
Campbellsport (13-7) took the lead for good in the second inning when Cullen Beisbier’s double down the right-field line scored a pair to make it 2-0.
The Cougars doubled their lead in the fifth, and once again it was Beisbier with the big blow. Campbellsport pounded out four straight hits in the inning, including a double off the fence in right field by Beisbier that scored a pair to make it 4-0.
Campbellsport added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth against Waupun reliever Noah Gerritson. The Waupun lefty almost got out of a bases-loaded jam, but Alec Harrison delivered a two-out single to left field to bring home a pair and make it 6-0.
Waupun (17-7) had a chance to score in the bottom of the sixth when junior Tyler Fromolz reached and moved to second to open the inning thanks to a Campbellsport error, but he was an easy out when he was caught trying to move to third on Bresser’s grounder to the shortstop. Waupun would still have runners on first and second in the sixth, but an infield fly ball and a strikeout ended that threat.
Wiese’s one-out single in the seventh ended Waupun’s hitless drought, but Gellings would strikeout junior Dane Stelsel for the second out of the inning before leaving the mound due to the pitch limit.
Waupun senior Trent Ferris greeted Campbellsport reliever Mitch McCarty with a single to left field, and the Warriors would score their only run of the night when Fromolz reached on a throwing error by the Cougars that allowed Wiese to score to make it 6-1.
Campbellsport finally got the final out when McCarty got Bresser to ground out to second base, allowing the Cougars to advance to today’s regional final.
As disappointing as it was to have their season end, Standke said the Warriors need to be proud of what they accomplished.
“We had a great year,” Standke said. “Conference champs, again, five years in a row. We’ve had a lot of adversity here at the end of the year. They’re fighting through it, so I’m proud of the guys. They had a good year.”