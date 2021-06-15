BASEBALL: Campbellsport upsets Waupun in Div. 2 regional semifinal

WAUPUN — Senior pitcher Carson Bresser had Campbellsport’s number this season. The Waupun pitcher had a pair of complete game victories against the Cougars, which both proved to be key to the Warriors winning a share of the East Central Conference championship, but on Tuesday, Campbellsport got its revenge.

The fourth-seeded Cougars pounded out eight of their 11 hits against the lanky right-hander, scoring twice in the second inning, and then chased Bresser from the mound with two more runs in the fifth, on their way to a 6-1 victory over top-seeded Waupun in a Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday.

“Going into this game, (Bresser) had pitched 14 innings against them this year and had only given up one run, and that was a homer,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said of his decision to start Bresser on the mound. “So we thought that was a smart decision to start him. To their credit, they put the bat on the ball, and we didn’t get him any run support. One run isn’t going to win many games.”

And even though Bresser didn’t have his same stuff on the mound, he didn’t exactly get much support from his teammates. Campbellsport right-hander Jalen Gellings gave up just two hits in 6 ⅔ innings of work, and struck out 10, on his way to earning the victory on the mound for the Cougars.