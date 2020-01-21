BASEBALL: Central Wisconsin Christian names Vander Werff, Jacobson as co-coaches

Central Wisconsin Christian announced the hiring of Mark Vander Werff and Matthew Jacobson as the co-coaches for the Crusader baseball program.

“Mark Vander Werff has been a dynamic presence in Crusader Athletics, and placing him in a role where he can be a part of establishing foundations for our baseball program is a huge positive,” said Director of Athletics Gregg Zonnefeld. “Matt Jacobson has helped lead the launch of our program at the Middle School level the past two years, so his knowledge of the players and passion for the game form a great partnership in heading our program positively.”

Crusader Baseball was launched two years ago with the establishment of a middle school program. At that time the Athletic leadership team set a four-year phase-in approach to the sport, with the junior varsity program in 2020 and moving on to varsity in 2021.

After completing a non-conference slate of games this spring, the Crusaders will begin Trailways Conference play in 2021.

“We saw establishing a tradition and the fundamentals needed to be competitive as essential with our program,” Zonnefeld said. “Especially with the new pitch count requirements, player development and age-appropriate work with the kids should help us hit the ground running.”

Vander Werff will continue in his roles at Central Wisconsin Christian as K-12 Physical Education teacher, and 6-12 Athletic Director. With Jacobson moving up to the high school level, the search for a new head coach at the middle school level will commence soon.