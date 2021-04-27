BASEBALL: Central Wisconsin Christian varsity program up and running, first pitch is today at Oakfield

A few years ago Central Wisconsin Christian Schools began laying the foundation for a varsity baseball program.
The walls are now up and the roof is on, and the Crusaders are ready to start getting settled. Their first games — a doubleheader at Oakfield — are scheduled for this afternoon, with the first home game — at Tanner Park — slated for Thursday afternoon.
“There’s a buzz of excitement with the kids,” CWC coach Mark Vander Werff said during an interview Wednesday. “They enjoyed last week getting into it with pitching and catching, but this week really spurred the excitement being able to get out there on the diamond and get involved in all aspects of the game — get to swing a bat, get to field grounders, catch fly balls.
“The kids are just really willing to get after it because they haven’t had this opportunity. With new things there’s always that initial excitement, and that’s really what we’re feeling right now as we get started.”
Teams were allowed by the WIAA to begin pitching and catching work on April 12, a new rule in order to try and mimic the schedule college and pro teams follow in order to ramp up arm strength and avoid injuries. Full practice started on April 19.
For CWC, these last few weeks—and the remainder of the season as well as seasons to come—has been a long time coming.
But the ball didn’t start rolling with any kind of momentum until the school started a middle school program in 2018 with eyes on this year being the first year for varsity competition.
“There’s been desire within the society for a number of years to give the kids the opportunity,” Vander Werff said of the conversation a few years back. “Waupun’s a really good baseball town. We have a lot of CWC kids in the youth program, and as we had a lot of kids who were going through that program (get older), there was the desire to have a program here at CWC.
“We thought that now was a great time to put the wheels in motion and get things going so that kids can continue playing baseball after they get to high school.”
CWC was going to play a JV schedule last spring and then make the leap to varsity this spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted that plan. Rather than simply push things back a year, though, CWC is sticking to the timeline.
The Crusaders should be ready.
“There’s a core group of sophomores and juniors that give us a good number,” Vander Werff said. “Just starting at the high school level, we’ve got kids who are very experienced but we also have a core group of leaders who have played a lot of baseball in the summers.”
Indeed, CWC does not lack for depth or versatility on the roster.
Senior Riley Westra is listed as a pitcher/second baseman/shortstop/outfielder on the roster while fellow senor Maxwell Vander Werff is listed as an infielder.
Those two are the only players who will graduate following the season, with juniors Brody Buteyn (pitcher/third baseman), Jacob Guhlke (pitcher/catcher), Kaden Swann (pitcher/second baseman/shortstop), Caleb Slings (outfielder), Andrew Ohman (outfielder) and Eli Cords (utility) all figuring on getting valuable experience this spring in order to come back next year and continue building momentum for the fledgling program.
The sophomore class is made up of a half-dozen outfielders in Matt Palmer, Baylee Schaalma, Neil Venhuizen, Cade Vlietstra, Nathan Tibbe and Logan Wollin — with Venhuizen also able to play behind the dish, Schaalma and Palmer able to take the mound and Palmer able to slot in on the infield.
Freshman infielder Cody Van Haarden rounds out the roster this season.
And helping Vander Werff coach will be Matt Jacobson, a former Waupun High School baseball player who has worked with the current CWC players as they’ve come along and has been integral in helping the Crusaders get this varsity program up and running.
Despite being new to the fold — and new to the Trailways North Conference — Vander Werff thinks the Crusaders will be able to hold their own just fine in year one.
“Obviously I haven’t seen a lot of the teams we’re going to be playing, but looking at our core group of guys and the guys we have from top to bottom on the roster, there’s some solid talent there,” he said. “Each game will have its challenges, but I think we’ll be able to be competitive right from the get-go and do some good things out on the diamond.”
