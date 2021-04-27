BASEBALL: Central Wisconsin Christian varsity program up and running, first pitch is today at Oakfield

But the ball didn’t start rolling with any kind of momentum until the school started a middle school program in 2018 with eyes on this year being the first year for varsity competition.

“There’s been desire within the society for a number of years to give the kids the opportunity,” Vander Werff said of the conversation a few years back. “Waupun’s a really good baseball town. We have a lot of CWC kids in the youth program, and as we had a lot of kids who were going through that program (get older), there was the desire to have a program here at CWC.

“We thought that now was a great time to put the wheels in motion and get things going so that kids can continue playing baseball after they get to high school.”

CWC was going to play a JV schedule last spring and then make the leap to varsity this spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted that plan. Rather than simply push things back a year, though, CWC is sticking to the timeline.

The Crusaders should be ready.

“There’s a core group of sophomores and juniors that give us a good number,” Vander Werff said. “Just starting at the high school level, we’ve got kids who are very experienced but we also have a core group of leaders who have played a lot of baseball in the summers.”